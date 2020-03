An incredibly popular third-party ROM, LineageOS is undoubtedly the go-to for many Android fans that are happy to tinker with their devices. While Android 10 has been available for a while, LineageOS — as a community project — has been a little slow to be made available.

For those patiently waiting, the Android 10 builds of LineageOS look as though they are right around the corner. The project’s build server has now been updated with a list of all of the devices that are set to get nightly builds of LineageOS 17.1 — which is based upon the very latest Android update (via Android Police).

[Update 03/27]: As per AP, the builds appear to be going live right now for all of the devices in the first wave of LineageOS Android 10 builds. However, it’s worth noting that no official confirmation has come from the team behind them. With that said, we’re sure that we’ll see confirmation come soon.

If you’re wondering if your device might get the update, the initial list includes a fair chunk of popular devices from the past few years. Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like even the Samsung Galaxy S4, LG G3, and HTC One M8 will be supported. You can check out the full list below:

Fairphone FP2 (FP2)

Motorola Moto Z1 (griffin)

HTC One (M8) (m8)

HTC One (M8) Dual SIM (m8d)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (jactivelte)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) (jflteatt)

Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) (jflteatt) Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720) (jfltespr)

Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720) (jfltespr) Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) (jfltevzw)

Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) (jfltevzw) Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) (jfltexx)

Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) (jfltexx) Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte)

Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte) LG V20 (AT&T) (h910)

LG V20 (T-Mobile) (h918)

LG V20 (International) ( h990 )

) LG V20 (Sprint) (ls997)

LG G5 (Unlocked US) (rs988)

LG V20 (US Unlocked) (us996)

LG V20 (Verizon) (vs995)

LG G2 (AT&T) (d800)

LG G2 (T-Mobile) (d801)

LG G2 (International) (d802)

LG G2 (Canadian) (d803)

LG G3 (AT&T) (d850)

LG G3 (T-Mobile) (d851)

LG G3 (Canada) (d852)

LG G3 (International) (d855)

LG G3 (Korea) (f400)

LG G3 (Verizon) (vs985)

AP notes that all of the LineageOS 16.1 builds for the above devices have now been disabled — potentially clearing up server space for LineageOS 17.1 builds. That does mean, though, that if you are running the Android Pie builds on any of the above handsets, you won’t get any further updates until the Android 10 builds are available.

This looks like a very early supported devices list, so with that in mind, we’d expect to see more devices gain official LineageOS 17.1 support over the coming weeks and months.

