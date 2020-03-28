At its I/O conference in 2019, Google announced that it would be adding augmented reality objects to Search. Over the year since, Google has a bunch of 3D animals you can view in Google Search using AR — here’s the full list.

How to find 3D animals on Google

Google’s AR objects in search are incredibly easy to access. The objects are added to search in the belief that the easiest way to learn about something is to see it. By seeing things in augmented reality (AR), users can see the scale of an object and also details they might not notice from just a simple picture.

To keep this easy to access, Google puts its 3D animals and other AR objects right at the top of search. For example, searching for “tiger” will show a Google Search Knowledge Panel. These panels are often shown for movies, famous celebrities, and other subjects. In the case of a 3D animal through Google, you’ll see an overview of what the animal is, a few images or it, and a section which says “Meet a life-sized tiger up close” and a “View in 3D” button. That button launches the AR experience.

What you need to view AR objects on Google

Google’s 3D animals are different on every device. Typically speaking, you might not see AR or 3D objects on a desktop computer or laptop. Rather, you’ll need a supported smartphone to view these objects.

The good news? Most modern smartphones are supported! To view AR objects in Google Search you’ll need:

Android smartphone or tablet: Android 7.0 or higher w/ pre-installed Google Play Store

iPhone/iPad: iOS 11.0 or higher

This includes most popular smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/S10/S20, Note 8/9/10, any Google Pixel smartphone, and other Android devices from LG, Motorola, and other brands. As for Apple devices, iPhone 6S, 7, 8, X, and 11 are all supported as well as most iPads.

If you’re not sure if 3D animals and other AR objects in Google Search will work, just give it a shot!

List: 3D animals available on Google Search

So, what AR animals can you view on Google Search? Technically, there’s no official list from Google for 3D animals, but there’s a number of known examples, many of which we’ve gone hands-on with so you can see how it all works in action.

These include:

Alligator

Angler fish

Brown bear

Cat

Cheetah

Dog Labrador Retriever Pug Rottweiler

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

Giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Shark

Shetland pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

There are probably other examples we haven’t identified and, more than likely, Google is adding more over time! After all, this list has expanded since Google originally announced 3D animals in 2019.

What other AR objects are available in Google Search?

There’s more than just 3D animals in Google Search. On top of that, Google can also show some other objects. To do this, Google partners with certain websites and brands to show products, furniture, and even the human body in 3D. We’ve listed some examples below.

Human skeleton

NASA objects Mercury Venus Earth Mars Jupiter Saturn Neptune Uranus Pluto



These examples aren’t quite as straightforward as the 3D animals, though, as the 3D models appear lower in search results alongside the websites that power them. From time to time, too, they just won’t appear. The planets, for example, appear more reliably when you add “in depth” to the search query.

