Stadia Pro puts Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on sale

Looking to add a little excitement and escapism to your new work from home schedule? Google Stadia has you covered by discounting Red Dead Redemption 2 and two other games for its Pro members.

One of the best things about Google Stadia is the ability to play the latest AAA titles without any additional hardware, and no launch title for Stadia was more anticipated than Rockstar’s wild west epic Red Dead Redemption 2. The game takes place in 1899 and puts you in the shoes of Arthur Morgan as you fight for your gang’s survival against bounty hunters and federal agents.

Announced on the Stadia Community Blog, Google is running a sale on Red Dead Redemption 2 taking 20-40% off of its various editions. Opting for the Ultimate Edition, which mainly includes some bonus Story Mode content and Online Mode extras will net you 40% off.

Joining Red Dead Redemption are two more titles, Kine and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, both of which normally retail for $20 and are currently half off. If you weren’t able to pick up Tomb Raider as one of the early Stadia Pro free titles, now is your chance to dive into the fantastic adventure trilogy.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: