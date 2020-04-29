Right now, so many of us around the world are stuck at home, eager for a way to fill the time. For the next two weeks, Google is going to do its part to help cure your boredom by showcasing a popular game from a past Doodle every day.

Over the years, Google has featured an impressive number of games and minigames on its homepage, all of which have been carefully preserved and archived on the Google Doodle Blog. Starting April 27 and running for two weeks, Google is launching a new series of ten Doodles, each one a callback to one of the company’s popular games.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!

Google’s most popular Doodle games

April 27: The first day’s featured popular Google Doodle game, “Coding for Carrots,” dates back to 2017, and originally celebrated the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first-ever programming language designed for use by children. In the game, you’ll create simple combinations of commands that will tell your rabbit how to collect the carrots on each level. If you or your children are particularly interested in today’s throwback Doodle, consider introducing them to Scratch, a kid-oriented programming language that the game is loosely based on.

April 28: For day two, we’re going to be treated to a Doodle that celebrated the ICC Championships Trophy 2017 by letting you play cricket as a cricket. Speaking from a few minutes of experience, this game is ridiculously fun and I can see why it’s one of Google’s most popular, despite never being shown in the US. The experience is reminiscent of home run derby mode in Wii Sports.

April 29: Day three brings us something that is less of a game and more of an experience. Celebrating the 117th birthday of Oskar Fischinger, this Doodle gives you a simple and fun way to create music with incredible accompanying visuals. There’s quite a few settings to tweak and play with to create the sounds you’re looking for, making for something you can spend many, many hours enjoying and mastering.

April 30: Where the previous Google Doodle offered in-depth controls to help create your unique sounds, day four’s popular game offers a chance to easily play a song on a signature instrument from the 1930s, Clara Rockwell’s theremin. By moving your mouse or finger over the notes, you can perform your own masterpiece on the theremin, which was a precursor to today’s electronic instruments. Once you get the hang of it, be sure to click the gear button to find some more controls for the instrument’s sound.

As for why Google is staggering the games out over the two week period, you may remember that some of the best and most popular Doodles in the last few years have actually had multiplayer support. For example, the Google Doodle in celebration of the Mexican bingo-like game Lotería allowed you to compete either with just your friends or with random players online. By staggering them out, Google can ensure each day’s focused game has a variety of players.

Combined with the recent decisions to make Stadia free for two months and feature Stadia on the Google.com homepage, it’s clear that Google believes that promoting gaming is one of the most effective ways to encourage people to “Stay Home. Save Lives.”

What past popular Google Doodle game would you like to see featured on the homepage? Let us know down in the comments.

