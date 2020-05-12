If you’re driven by full device control, you’ll be pleased to hear that TWRP support is now officially available for a flurry of Nokia devices plus the several Xiaomi handsets — including the popular Mi 9T.

As arguably the most popular custom recovery for Android smartphones and tablets, TWRP gives you the tools to flash custom ROMs, restore, backup, and more. Therefore, if you want to go beyond the scope of standard Android and like to tinker, then it might be a must-have on your device.

[Update 05/12]: Good news for tinkerers out there as a new list of devices have now officially gained TWRP support (via Android Police). The most notable is that of the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which has been joined by the Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. Rounding off the list of newly support Android hardware is a flurry of Xiaomi and Realme handsets. Here is the full list of newly supported devices:

Realme C1

Realme X2 India

Realme XT

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Exynos)

Sony Xperia 10

Xperia 10 Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Xperia 10 Plus Xiaomi Mi 8SE

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4/4 Plus

Xiaomi Mi Translator

You can get TWRP installed on any of these newly added handsets simply by using the dedicated app, which is available for download on the Google Play Store.

Update 1/29: TWRP is now supported by a further eight devices including the gaming behemoth that is the Asus ROG Phone 2 and popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro — along with several others (via Android Police). Here is the full list of newly supported devices:

ASUS ROG Phone 2

Realme X2

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite/CC9

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

LYF Water F1s

ASUS ZenFone Max M1

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G Sprint

You can get TWRP installed on any of these devices simply by using the dedicated app, which is available for download on the Google Play Store.

The newly updated list of devices includes the recently released Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 (via Android Police). Unfortunately, while they did initially ship with unlockable bootloaders, Nokia has since pushed an update that “fixes” this. Sorry for getting your hopes up there.

There are several Xiaomi devices also gaining official TWRP support, which is nice for the tinkering community. The impressive Mi 9T — known in some regions as the Redmi K20 Pro — has been a wildly successful device in certain parts of the globe and has a fairly active ROM development community.

Here’s the full list of devices now with TWRP support:

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9

Realme X2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Nokia 7.1

If you plan on installing TWRP to tweak and install custom ROMs, we suggest you proceed with caution and ensure that you have adequate backups before proceeding. You can download via the official Google Play Store link or via the official TWRP website.

