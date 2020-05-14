If you were unaware, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a neat hidden trick up its sleeve that can mimic a basic X-ray thanks to the Color Filter camera.

The option was first spotted by fans over on Reddit, and has since spread on social media. This nifty hidden trick works because the Color Filter camera found on the OnePlus 8 Pro is capable of processing infrared light to add in-camera effects. Because infrared light can penetrate materials like thin plastics that don’t have IR shielding, you can more or less see through some materials — no, you can’t see through clothes.

It might not be a core selling feature of the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the Color Filter lens, therefore, might help waste a little time during the current COVID-19 lockdowns. Some have reported that you can see through more than just plastic, with liquids like Coca-Cola and red wine being prime examples. You can see an example of scanning through a Nintendo Switch Pro controller in the video below:

OnePlus isn’t the first firm to add the tech to their smartphones. IR blasters have been in devices for quite a while, and rely on the same tech. Even the Pixel 4 uses infrared as part of the 3D Face Unlock for biometric security.

While the effect is no doubt neat, this is a really low-quality addition that really is only fun for a few minutes. Is it a gimmick? Most certainly, but it’s one that might keep you occupied for a little while during a period when staying occupied is definitely a must. If you’ve been using the Color Filter lens on your OnePlus 8 Pro, let us know some of the coolest things you’ve been “looking in to” down below.

