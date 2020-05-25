Google’s Pixel Buds were announced all the way back in October of 2019, but they just hit the market earlier this month. Quickly, the wireless earbuds disappeared from virtual store shelves at many retailers, but if you time it right you can still get your hands on a pair. Here’s where Google Pixel Buds are still in stock as of May 24th.

Where Google Pixel Buds are still in stock

Pixel Buds stock has been jumping around since day one with some retailers delaying shipments or going out of stock completely. If you’ve been trying to buy, that’s made it a bit difficult to get your hands on the Buds, especially in a timely manner. Below, we’ve listed the retailers that currently have Pixel Buds in stock and available for order, as well as the estimated dates for shipping. We’ll keep this list updated to the best of our ability.

Walmart — Est Delivery Date: May 28th

Best Buy — Est Shipping Date: June 1st

Google Store — Est Shipping Date: June 26th

That’s… not a huge list. As of May 23rd, Abt is your best bet for getting a pair of Pixel Buds without waiting. Orders are being shipped within a day in many cases, but your results may vary depending on when you go to purchase. Best Buy will be a good second option for many with a shipping date just about a week out, but the Google Store is heavily delayed at this point through late June. We’ve got another article detailing that availability, too.

There are many other retailers offering Pixel Buds too, but most of them have been jumping in and out of stock lately. We’ve linked a few of those retailers below if you want to try your luck.

As mentioned, we’ll be updating this article to the best of our ability as stock shifts around, so check back often if you miss out on a wave. Feel free to ping me on Twitter, too, if you happen to see something we haven’t yet!

