Announced over a year ago, the latest show from The Office’s Greg Daniels and Steve Carell premiered today on Netflix. The latter plays the head of Space Force and happens to use a Google Pixel 3 XL and BlackBerry KeyOne.

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

A little over halfway though the first episode, Carell’s character is seen taking a personal call on a Google Pixel given the camera and fingerprint sensor arrangement.

Given the size, it’s clearly the larger variant, while it’s a toss up between the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL. Some barely-visible Just Black glossiness suggests the latter — given the former’s matte rear, while the show’s filming schedule from late September 2019 to January 2020 lines up with that as well.

It’s unfortunate that filming started before Made by Google 2019 since the Pixel 4 has a more distinctive and recognizable design from afar. Back in March, the Google Store officially stopped selling the Pixel 3 lineup.

Mid-call, General Naird pulls out a BlackBerry KeyOne to multitask and start another conversation. The company’s logo is clearly visible and the single lens confirms.

Google does not appear to have a Pixel promotional deal with Space Force, unlike Avengers: Endgame. Last year also saw Google Duo get a high-profile cameo in the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Succession.

The ten-episode first season of Space Force is streaming now:

Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

