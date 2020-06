Google’s Pixel Buds were announced all the way back in October of 2019, but they just hit the market earlier this month. Quickly, the wireless earbuds disappeared from virtual store shelves at many retailers, but if you time it right you can still get your hands on a pair. Here’s where Google Pixel Buds are still in stock.

Where Google Pixel Buds are still in stock

Pixel Buds stock has been jumping around since day one with some retailers delaying shipments or going out of stock completely. If you’ve been trying to buy, that’s made it a bit difficult to get your hands on the Buds, especially in a timely manner. Below, we’ve listed the retailers that currently have Pixel Buds in stock and available for order that also have some shipping date attached. We’ll keep this list updated to the best of our ability until stock starts evening out a bit.

Slowly, Pixel Buds availability is improving. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen more stores actually holding stock for a day or two, but they’re still hardware to find. To close out May, though, Pixel Buds have officially launched at Target!

So far, Best Buy and the Google Store have been the best places to consistently get in an order. Depending on where you live, the Google Store is shipping somewhere between a few days and a month — we’re not entirely sure why. Further, Best Buy is usually shipping within a week or so.

There are many other retailers offering Pixel Buds too, but most of them have been jumping in and out of stock lately. We’ve linked a few of those retailers below if you want to try your luck.

As mentioned, we’ll be updating this article to the best of our ability as stock shifts around, so check back often if you miss out on a wave. Feel free to ping me on Twitter, too, if you happen to see something we haven’t yet!

Last updated 6/1

More on Google Pixel Buds: