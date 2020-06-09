Google is known for constantly tweaking and refining its services and products, and the Play Store is no stranger to this. The latest Play Store tweak looks to target the “install” button transition animation.

Thanks to code-digger extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong, it looks as though Google is testing out some improved transition animations for the “install” button on the Play Store. At present, when you press the install button, there is no animation whatsoever. The “cancel” and “open” buttons will just pop into view where the elongated “install” was previously seated.

Wong has unearthed a brand-new animation that sees a much cleaner shrinking and color change of the “install” button that looks far more refined and cohesive. The super-quick gif shows the green button fade out into the “open” button, while pressing “cancel” will pop the original “install” button back into place by growing into the original elongated shape.

Google Play Store is working on button transition for the Install button pic.twitter.com/aDmmIhDSKY — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 9, 2020

In the grand scheme of things, a new install button transition might not massively improve your Play Store experience. However, the devil is always in the details, and this is definitely one area in which Google has focused efforts in recent years. You may or may not be too bothered by such minute changes, but they all add up to a smoother Android across the board.

As with most features unearthed in this manner, we have no idea when changes might come to user-facing builds of apps and services such as the Play Store. What do you think of the potential new install button transitions on the Play Store? Let us know down in the comments section below.

