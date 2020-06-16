Google’s Android 11 Beta finally dropped recently, and in the various official coverage of the release, there’s a slick-looking wallpaper that strangely isn’t in the current release. Now, there’s a way to get it… kind of.

If you take a peek in Google’s developer-focused videos for new features in Android 11 or even some of the official assets the company handed out to press, there’s a slick purple/blue wallpaper. It’s not uncommon by any means for Google to release a new stock wallpaper alongside a new version of Android, but in this case, the wallpaper has been pretty elusive.

If you install the Android 11 Beta on a Google Pixel smartphone, this new wallpaper simply isn’t present. On a OnePlus 8 device, though, it is. Still, despite our efforts in digging through the beta release on a OnePlus device, we just couldn’t find that original file.

Still, there is a way to get this wallpaper, at least in spirit. A designer recently posted on Twitter a re-creation of the Android 11 Beta wallpaper, bringing in the same colors and shape to really embody the original work. The colors are a bit off, but they’re really close! Unless you look side-by-side, they’re essentially identical.

So enjoy! The designer is hosting the 3168 x 1440 file on Google Drive, and we’ve created a mirror here as well. That same designer, too, is a source of some pretty awesome other wallpapers, too. Definitely take a scroll down his Twitter account.

