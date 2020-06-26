The July 2020 security patch has now already started rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in Korea, with the update bringing some added camera enhancements in tow.

It’s mighty impressive, given that we’re not expecting the update until next week at least. Although not to dull the impressive speed of the update, OEMs get access to updates ahead of time to make the necessary alterations.

In Samsung’s homeland of South Korea, the July patch is now available as firmware version G98xNKSU1ATFD for all of the Galaxy S20 series handsets. At around 400MB in size, it’s not exactly lightweight (via SamMobile).

Galaxy S20 시리즈 업데이트 시작

– 카메라 화질 개선

고배율 줌 촬영 화질 개선

동영상 손떨림 보정 성능 개선

– 음성 녹음 앱 사용시 블루투스 마이크 사용 가능 하도록 기능 추가

– MirrorLink 서비스 지원 중단

보안패치 레벨 : 2020년 7월 1일 출처 : https://t.co/jG2USj9LwL pic.twitter.com/jdHmIiSzPx — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) June 25, 2020

The July 2020 security patch is not the only inclusion, as there are some camera improvements in tow — which seems to have been a focal point since release with regular S20 updates.

When it arrives in Western markets, the update improves the high-magnification zoom photos and overall video stabilization. There are also some further options including the ability to record via Bluetooth microphones when using the Samsung voice recording app.

Although it brings some new features, the July 2020 patch for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series also takes some things away. The update confirms the end of support for MirrorLink, which was an Android Auto competitor — although without the same install base.

It looks like the update is only currently rolling out in Korea, but we’re sure it will expand to more regions over the coming days. If you have seen the patch on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

