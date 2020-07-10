Slide for Reddit has been unceremoniously torn from the Google Play Store over claims that the app violated Google’s “impersonation” policy.

It actually isn’t clear just why Slide was removed from the Play Store, as the app developer has yet to be contacted by Google as to why it is no longer on the digital storefront (via Android Police).

In an announcement post on the official Slide subreddit, the developer, Carlos confirmed that his app is no longer searchable or visible on the Play Store ⁠— which throws up the “We’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server” message when you try and visit the listing.

With over 100,000 downloads, this is indicative of the treatment developers have vented about in recent months. Google’s automated systems clearly need some sort of tweaking to ensure that developers are not left picking up the pieces of Play Store bans and app removals.

As the guys over at Android Police have noted, this is not the first time that Slide has been removed from the Play Store. This time around, it looks as though the problem is the Google Play Store’s intellectual property policy. Google told Carlos that the app was removed due to “impersonation.”

Now you’re probably wondering why they chose this reason. It could simply be due to the fact that “Reddit” is being used in the name of the application. Having had the same name since launch almost four years ago, it’s a weird potential reason for Google to remove Slide for Reddit from the Play Store.

Either way, we’ll be keeping an eye on the situation as big fans of the third-party Reddit client. Let’s just hope it’s a temporary error that will get resolved quickly so we can go back to scrolling thousands of reposts.

