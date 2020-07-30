August 2020 security patch rolling out for the Galaxy S10

Right on the very precipice of July to August, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is now already getting the August 2020 security patch.

The security patch is now rolling out in Germany, according to the folks over at SamMobile. The update doesn’t bring much beyond the latest security fixes and ensures that the 2019 flagship is protected for another month.

If you do have the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+, the August 2020 patch is rolling out with firmware version G97xFXXU8CTG4. While it is currently only confirmed as heading out in Germany, it will likely start seeding out in other regions over the coming days and weeks.

Unfortunately, the update is so fresh that the changelog is as yet unknown, so it could contain some extra surprises. However, nothing is leading us to believe that this will be the case. We’re still not sure if the 2019 flagships will be getting the touted One UI 2.5 upgrade with added camera modes, gallery functionality, plus tons more on top.

As we have mentioned, if you are a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ owner, you might want to check the System updates panel within your device Settings app.

With that said, if you have seen the August 2020 security patch on your Galaxy S10 series device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below

