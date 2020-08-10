With WhatsApp constantly evolving, new features such as the multi-device login support are long overdue. However, it looks as though the Facebook-owned firm has started testing this plus a ton of other features with the latest beta updates.

[Update 08/10]: WABetaInfo has been at it again, this time unearthing some further details about the possible chat synchronization between device when multiple devices are logged into a WhatsApp account. It’s worth noting that the feature is still not yet available but work is currently ongoing to bring a pretty important option for those with more than one mobile device or tablet.

When connected to Wi-Fi it looks like you’ll be able to download and access recent messages across your linked devices. We already know that an arbitrary limit of 4 devices will be able to access your account. It’s not clear if this includes WhatsApp Web or if that is treated as a separate device in this instance.

It also looks as though once you have downloaded your messages to an access device, an internet connection won’t be needed to use the application. However, we’d imagine that the ability to send and receive messages will be blocked without an active data connection — be that mobile or Wi-Fi.

At present, the only evidence was found on the iOS version of WhatsApp but we still expect feature parity when it does rollout at some point soon. As for release date, we’re still unsure as work has been ongoing since early 2020 on the multi-device option. Expect to learn more over the coming months.

[Update 07/27]: More information has now been found by WhatsApp enthusiast WABetaInfo on the multiple device logins. The feature looks as though it will be known as “Linked devices” and will give you the ability to add and manage your connected devices. This looks as though it will be limited to just 4 devices this time around, although that might be more than enough for most people out there.

Facebook Portal is also mentioned, although this does bear an uncanny resemblance to the WhatsApp Web connection feature that lets you send and receive messages from one connected laptop, Mac or PC at a time.

Unfortunately, no other information has been found, but it looks like this feature is being tested at least on internal beta builds. We’d love to see it in action on multiple mobile devices but it’s clearly in the early stages of development.

Constant code-digger WABetaInfo has found a number of features being tested within the latest beta builds for iOS and Android. With probably the most interest, the multi-device login support is one feature that will really transform just how millions around the globe use the messaging platform. Not having to logout across devices would save a ton of frustration — something that we reviewers would also really appreciate too.

At the moment, you can only have one mobile device signed-in to WhatsApp, with a further PC, Mac or web browsers logged in. You can swap between these but, only one can be logged-in at a time. This makes seamless use difficult and switching devices frustrating at best, especially as the sign-in process is so convoluted and drawn-out.

We must stress that multi-device support is not user-facing within WhatsApp beta builds just yet. It will likely come in a future update, but WABetaInfo has found that it is being tested with up to four devices logged in simultaneously. This isn’t quite a high as services like Telegram but is still a heck of a lot better than the current two device limit.

Alongside this, it looks like WhatsApp will also get some other important search updates. You’ll soon be able to “search by date” when sifting through your existing conversations and group chats. This will make it much easier to find date-specific messages and images. Screenshots show the iOS version of this function but it will likely come to an Android beta channel update soon. Not only will you be able to search your messages via date, but we’ll also soon get the ability to search messages on the web. This is a nice little toggle that will allow you to search for message content using the in-app web browser.

This will also be joined by another enhanced Storage Usage feature that will allow you to view how much storage saved media occupies on your smartphone. This will be a complete overhaul of the current section dedicated to giving you storage information.

Another way future updates will improve the entire WhatsApp experience on mobile is the enhanced abilities when you want to clear entire chats. You will be able to clear all messages except for those that you have “starred”, which will make it much easier to delete messages you deem no longer necessary. This is a bit better than the basic “clear chat” option already available.

The last option to join the multi-device logins, enhanced Storage Usage, search, and chat clearing options within WhatsApp will be support for ShareChat video. The service might be little known outside of India but is a social network that includes chatrooms and more. While none of these options are yet user-facing, it’s an extensive number of changes that will undoubtedly improve the entire experience using the cross-platform messaging app.

