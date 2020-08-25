The “something special” teased by Google over the weekend is a month-long series of deals. Fred Armisen is the face of the Google Store Daily Special with various skits showing off various Assistant devices and how they are helpful.

For the next month, there will be a “Daily Special” on a Made by Google product in the US Google Store. The site’s top navigation adds a new section that previews what’s coming next, while there’s free two-day shipping by entering this code — GOOGLESTORE2DAY — at checkout.

The company is partnering with Fred Armisen of Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, and Documentary Now! fame. The comedian plays all the characters in this series with funny voices, costumes, and elaborate wigs. Each product has an angle with the Nest Mini being called “The Nest Meditation Guru.”

We’ll be keeping a running list of all the deals, so be sure to follow and bookmark this page:

Tuesday, August 25: Nest Hub 2-pack

The thirty-second Google Store Daily Special is the twenty-fifth and twenty-eighth: $30 off a Nest Hub ($89.99) 2-pack. At $149.98 instead of $179.98, this “Creature Teacher” is available until August 25th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_google_nest_hub_two_pack

Monday, August 24: Nest Hello + Hub Max

The thirty-first Google Store Daily Special is a repeat from last week (27th): $75 off a Nest Hello ($229) and Nest Hub Max ($229) bundle. At $383, instead of $458, this is the “Keep-Things-on-Track Bell” and available until August 24th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hello_nest_hub_max

Friday, August 21: Nest Thermostat

The thirtieth Google Store Daily Special is a new deal that sees $30 off one 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat ($249). If you buy as a pair, the individual discount goes up to $35 each. This “Temperature Flip Flopper” is available until August 27th.

https://store.google.com/config/nest_learning_thermostat_3rd_gen

Thursday, August 20: Nest Hub + Mini

Google’s twenty-ninth Daily Special nets you $30 off a Nest Hub ($89.99) and Nest Mini ($49). Like the seventeenth, it’s $108.99 instead of $138.99. The “Foreign Tongue Translator” is available August 26th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_google_nest_hub_nest_mini

Wednesday, August 19: Nest Hub

The twenty-eighth Daily Special is just the twenty-fifth: $30 off a Nest Hub ($89.99) 2-pack. At $149.98 instead of $179.98, this “Maintenance Monitor” is available until August 25th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_google_nest_hub_two_pack

Tuesday, August 18: Nest Hello + Hub Max

The twenty-seventh Google Store Daily Special is entirely new: $75 off a Nest Hello ($229) and Nest Hub Max ($229) bundle. At $383, instead of $458, the deal is identical in price to the Hub Max 2-pack. Google previously bundled the video doorbell with the smaller Smart Display. The “Lumberjack Trainer” is available until August 24th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hello_nest_hub_max

Monday, August 17: Nest x Yale Lock

The twenty-sixth Daily Special, like the twelfth, nineteenth, and twenty-fourth, discounts “professional installation by pros from the Handy network.” You save $50, though the Nest x Yale Lock prices are unchanged and start at $249. This “Door Bouncer” is available until August 23.

https://store.google.com/config/nest_x_yale_lock

Friday, August 14: Nest Hub

The twenty-fifth Google Store Daily Special is entirely new: $30 off a Nest Hub ($89.99) 2-pack. At $149.98 instead of $179.98, this is the “Awesome Stuff Finder,” and available until August 25th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_google_nest_hub_two_pack

Thursday, August 13: Nest Wifi

The twenty-fourth Daily Special, like the twelfth and nineteenth, discounts “professional installation by pros from the Handy network.” You save $50, though the Nest Wifi prices are unchanged and start at $169 for a single router. This “Backyard Boardroom Converter” is available until August 13.

https://store.google.com/config/nest_wifi

Wednesday, August 12: Chromecast + Nest Mini

The twenty-third Google Store Daily Special is just the sixth and twenty-first — a repeat already: $15 off a Nest Mini ($49) with Chromecast purchase ($29.99). At $63.99 instead of $78.99, this bundle is now known as the “Personal Shopper.”

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_mini_chromecast

Tuesday, August 11: Nest Hub Max

The twenty-second Daily Special is identical to the second, fifth, and twentieth: $75 off a Nest Hub Max 2-pack at $383 instead of $458 until August 17. One of the better deals in the series, it’s now a “Dance Instructor.”

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hub_max_two_pack

Monday, August 10: Chromecast + Nest Mini

The twenty-first Google Store Daily Special is just the sixth: $15 off a Nest Mini ($49) with Chromecast purchase ($29.99). At $63.99 instead of $78.99, this bundle is known as the “Jam Maker.” It will be available until August 18th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_mini_chromecast

Friday, August 7: Nest Hub Max

The twentieth Daily Special is identical to the second and fifth: $75 off a Nest Hub Max 2-pack at $383 instead of $458 until August 17. One of the better deals in the series, it’s now a “Book Club Gatherer.”

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hub_max_two_pack

Thursday, August 6: Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

The nineteenth Daily Special, like the twelfth, discounts the “professional installation by pros from the Handy network.” You save $50, though the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is still $399. The security camera is referred to as a “What’s Out There Detector,” and available until August 6.

https://store.google.com/config/nest_cam_iq_outdoor

Wednesday, August 5: Pixel 4a

The eighteenth Daily Special calls the Pixel 4a a “Call You Backer.” In terms of a deal, like on Monday, you can get free two-day shipping when pre-ordering by entering “GOOGLESTORE2DAY” at checkout.

Tuesday, August 4: Nest Hub + Mini

Google’s seventeenth Daily Special nets you $30 off a Nest Hub ($89.99) and Nest Mini ($49). At $108.99 instead of $138.99, this Family Megaphone highlights the popular Broadcast feature. It’s available until August 10th.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_google_nest_hub_nest_mini

Monday, August 3: Pixel 4a

The sixteenth Daily Special calls the Pixel 4a a “Portrait Machine.” In terms of a deal, you can take advantage of free two-day shipping when pre-ordering by entering the “GOOGLESTORE2DAY” promo code at checkout.

Friday, July 31: Nest Hub Max + Hub

The Google Store is ending this week how it started: $65 off a Nest Hub Max ($229) and regular Hub ($89.99). At $253.99 instead of $318.99, this fifteenth Daily Special is now a “HairDo Doer.”

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hub_max_nest_hub

Thursday, July 30: Nest Mini (again x2)

The fourteenth Daily Special is actually just the first and the tenth: $20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack. This is the third repeat with buyers only paying $78 (instead of $98) until August 5. Google calls it the “Homework Helper.”

Wednesday, July 29: Nest Hub Max + Wifi + Chromecast

The thirteenth Google Store Daily Special is a big Nest Hub Max ($229), Nest Wifi router and point ($269), and Chromecast bundle ($29.99). Buying all three saves you $100 at $427.99 instead of $527.99. The focus is actually on the streaming dongle, with the “Yoga Challenger” available until August 4.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_wifi_nest_hub_max_chromecast

Tuesday, July 28: Nest Hello

Last month, the Google Store integrated paying and scheduling for professional Nest installations during the standard checkout process. The twelfth Daily Special discounts the “professional installation by pros from the Handy network.” Instead of $99, you save $50, though the Nest Hello is still $229. The video doorbell is referred to as a “Fresh Duds Delivery Notifier,” and available until August 3.

https://store.google.com/config/nest_hello_doorbell

Monday, July 27: Nest Hub Max + Hub

The eleventh Daily Special saves you $65 when buying a Nest Hub Max ($229) and regular Hub ($89.99). At $253.99 instead of $318.99, this is the “Throwback Machine” with Google Photos making for a digital picture frame.

https://store.google.com/config/daily_special_nest_hub_max_nest_hub

Friday, July 24: Nest Mini (again)

The tenth Daily Special is actually just the first: $20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack. This is the third repeat with buyers only paying $78 (instead of $98) until August 5. Google calls it the “Happy Place Playlist Player” and prominently touts Spotify integration.

Thursday, July 23: Nest Wifi + Hub (again)

The ninth Daily Special is just the third (from last Wednesday): a Nest Wifi router and point ($269) with Nest Hub ($89.99) bundle that’s $60 off. At $298.99 instead of $358.99, the Wi-Fi unit is now billed as a “Multitask Master” until July 29.

Wednesday, July 22: Nest Hub Max + Wifi

Hot off Netflix support rolling out to Nest Hubs, the eight Daily Special is $85 off a Nest Hub Max ($229) and Nest Wifi router and point ($269) bundle. At $413 instead of $498, this is the “Baker Buddy” and available until July 28.

Tuesday, July 21: Nest Thermostat w/ Nest Mini

The seventh Daily Special nets you a free Nest Mini when buying a 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. There is no direct discount on the $249 unit, but you do get a $49 smart speaker for free. This “Climate Acclimator” — until July 27 — is available in seven finishes: Stainless Steel, Mirror Black, Brass, Polished Steel, White, Black, and Copper.

Monday, July 20: Chromecast + Nest Mini

After a weekend pause, the sixth Daily Special is $15 off a Nest Mini ($49) and the — recently discounted — 3rd-generation Chromecast ($29.99) available in Chalk or Charcoal. At $63.99 instead of $78.99, this bundle is known as the “Guilty Pleasure Player.” It will be available until July 26.

Friday, July 17: Nest Hub Max (again)

The fifth Daily Special is actually identical to the second. Google is again advertising — with a new tagline: “What Day is It Reminder” — $75 off a Nest Hub Max 2-pack at $383 instead of $458. Like the Tuesday deal, it will be available until July 23 with no extension as of yet.

Thursday, July 16: Nest Hello + Hub

The fourth Daily Special is $50 off a Nest Hello ($229) and Nest Hub bundle ($89.99). At $268.99 instead of $318.99, Google is calling the video doorbell a “Delivery Greeter” in a rather funny skit. The offer is available until July 22.

Wednesday, July 15: Nest Wifi + Hub

The third Daily Special is $60 off a bundle that includes a Nest Wifi router and point ($269), as well as Nest Hub ($89.99). At $298.99 instead of $358.99, the Wi-Fi unit is billed as a “Workspace Expander” to “take your next meeting from any spot in the house.”

The Nest Wifi point, available in Snow, Mist, or Sand, doubles as a smart speaker, while the 7-inch Smart Display comes in four colors. This deal ends on July 21.

Tuesday, July 14: Nest Hub Max

The second Daily Special is $75 off a Nest Hub Max 2-pack that’s normally $458. At $383, it’s being billed as a “Grandpa Teleporter” given the built-in Nest Cam for video conferencing. This deal ends on July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The 10-inch Smart Display was announced last year at I/O 2019, but did not launch until September. Besides the bigger screen for watching videos and TV, there are stereo speakers and a 3-inch woofer. The camera comes as Google just launched Duo and Meet group calls, while it doubles as a security camera and has Face Match verification for a more personal Assistant experience.

Monday, July 13: Nest Mini

The first Daily Special on the Google Store is $20 off a Nest Mini 2-pack. Normally $98, it will cost $78 until Sunday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. As of midnight Pacific, the deal can be manually purchased by adding two to your cart, and it’s also listed on the Mini’s product page with a special URL:

Announced at Made by Google 2019, this is the company’s newest Nest product. It looks identical to the first-generation, but touts 2x stronger bass from a 40 mm driver and “improved voice recognition” with 3 far-field microphones. It’s powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM CPU at 1.4 GHz and a “high-performance ML hardware engine” for more on-device processing.

As you approach, the LEDs automatically turn on to show the volume, while the Nest Mini can be mounted on the wall with an integrated mount/groove on the underside. As part of an environmental push, the fabric cover — available in Chalk (gray), Sky (Blue), Coral (orange), and Charcoal (black) — is made of recycled plastic bottles.

