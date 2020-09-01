Google is kicking off September with six new Stadia Pro games and the launch of Marvel’s Avengers. The company also detailed how the Google Store will be discounting Stadia Premiere Edition by 10% later this week and into the next.

In June, Google stopped offering a three-month Stadia Pro trial with the Premiere Edition, as everyone is now eligible for a monthlong introductory period. As a result, the price dropped from $129 to $99.

Starting on Friday, September 4, the Google Store will be providing a 10% discount on the Clearly White Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra kit. The latter is required to play on televisions, though an Android TV app is coming along just nicely, while the former connects directly over Wi-Fi for a low-latency experience.

The individual components normally cost $69 a piece, and will be $89.99 until Thursday, September 10. It’s not clear what this Stadia Premiere Edition discount is supposed to coincide with.

