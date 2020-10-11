Amazon Prime Day week is here and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3AM ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Google:
Prime Day 2020 is expected to deliver a number of notable deals this year on Google-centric products from Samsung, TCL, and many more. You can already save on the Galaxy S20 Ultra alongside a host of other tech from various retailers:
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
- Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A drops to new all-time low at $109 (Save 27%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra falls to second-best price yet at $1,120 ($280 off)
Amazon:
As always, some of the latest tech from Amazon will be on sale during Prime Day. That includes notable discounts on Alexa speakers, smart home accessories, Kindle tablets, and more. Here are some of the best deals available so far:
- Kindle Paperwhite includes a leather case at $120 ahead of Prime Day (37% off)
- Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)
- Early Prime Day TV deals continue with HD and 4K displays on sale from $120
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to new low of $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)
Apple:
Apple discounts are expected to continue to roll in throughout Prime Day. We’ve already spotted notable price drops on AirPods Pro and the latest iPad Pro at this point. Below you’ll find even more standout early Prime Day discounts.
- AirPods Pro hit $199 as Prime Day deals kick-off (Reg. $249)
- Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750
- iPad mini 5 on sale from $336, delivering one of the best prices yet (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote
- iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service (Save $200)
- Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time
General Tech:
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more
- Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS returns to all-time low at $250 (Save $50)
- Latest ecobee Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control for $200 ($50 off)
- Roku Prime Day deals start at $22: Premiere 4K $28 (Reg. $40), more
Fashion:
- Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Sale offers Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more starting at $40
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
- TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $39
- Lululemon offers new fall markdowns at up to 60% off + deals from just $19
- Amazon offers 30% off in-house athletic brands: Starter, Peak Velocity, more
- UGG’s new fall markdowns are live with up to 50% off boots, slippers, more
Home Goods:
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
- KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer hits all-time low at 20% off + more from $34
- Bodum’s 12-piece PRESSO kitchen storage set now $38 (Reg. up to $100)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer is $26, down from the usual $40 price tag
Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.