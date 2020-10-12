Amazon Prime Day week is here, and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Google:
There are plenty of notable Google deals already rolling in as Prime Day gets ready to kick off. That includes the Samsung Note 10 at a new all-time low of $550 following a new $395 discount. You can also score the previous-generation Google Wifi from $70. Here are some of our other top picks:
- Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Systems solve network woes from $70
- Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant, a built-in display, more for $39
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
Amazon:
As always, some of the latest tech from Amazon will be on sale during Prime Day. That includes notable discounts on Alexa speakers, smart home accessories, Kindle tablets, and more. Here are some of the best deals available so far:
- Kindle Paperwhite includes a leather case at $120 ahead of Prime Day (37% off)
- Amazon’s Echo Auto falls to new low of $20 for Prime members (Reg. $50)
- Early Prime Day TV deals continue with HD and 4K displays on sale from $120
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 falls to new low of $45 ahead of Prime Day (Save 50%)
Apple:
Apple deals are starting to roll in as Prime Day gets under way. Today only, you can save on AirPods Pro at $190, which is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. MacBook Air is also at a new all-time low of $850 following a huge $149 discount at Amazon. Other notable deals so far include:
- AirPods Pro hit $190 as Prime Day deals kick-off, AirPods with wireless case $119
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in
- Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850
- iPads, MacBooks, LG UltraFine monitors, more on sale from $280 today only
- Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750
- iPad mini 5 on sale from $336, delivering one of the best prices yet (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote
- iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service (Save $200)
- Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time
General tech:
- Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest projectors, USB-C accessories, more
- LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are 23% off starting at $140, more from $70
- Save up to 35% on Polk Audio Sound Bars at 2020 Amazon lows priced from $149
- Upgrade your security setup with two Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit cams at $300 ($100 off)
- Early Prime Day deals take 15% off Das Keyboard lineup for Mac + PC from $102
- eufy brings an affordable smart lock to your front door, now $100 (Reg. $150)
Fashion:
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, Skagen, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $34
- Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off workout wear from just $19: Pullovers, more
Home goods:
- Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
