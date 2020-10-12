Amazon Prime Day week is here, and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Google:

There are plenty of notable Google deals already rolling in as Prime Day gets ready to kick off. That includes the Samsung Note 10 at a new all-time low of $550 following a new $395 discount. You can also score the previous-generation Google Wifi from $70. Here are some of our other top picks:

Amazon:

As always, some of the latest tech from Amazon will be on sale during Prime Day. That includes notable discounts on Alexa speakers, smart home accessories, Kindle tablets, and more. Here are some of the best deals available so far:

Apple:

Apple deals are starting to roll in as Prime Day gets under way. Today only, you can save on AirPods Pro at $190, which is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. MacBook Air is also at a new all-time low of $850 following a huge $149 discount at Amazon. Other notable deals so far include:

General tech:

Fashion:

Home goods:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

