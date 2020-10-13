Amazon Prime Day week is here, and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. While Amazon’s 48-hour sale doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, deals are already starting to roll in today. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll find all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals

Amazon is rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Google:

Prime Day is offering up a notable discount on Google Pixel 4/Xl from $449 with various models and configurations being marked down. You can also save on select Samsung Galaxy tablets as part of the first 24 hours of Prime Day. Other notable deals include:

Amazon:

Nearly everything that Amazon makes is on sale for Prime Day, including Kindle E-readers, Blink cameras, Fire TV streamers, and more.

Apple:

There are plenty of iPad deals to go around this year for Prime Day with prices starting at $299. You can also save on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and more:

General tech:

Fashion:

Home goods:

Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: