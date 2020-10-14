Google Workspace was announced at the start of October as a rebrand of G Suite and revamped approach to office-less productivity. As part of these changes, all of Google’s Workspace apps are seeing new icons, with the rollout now underway.

Google Drive

Drive is relatively unchanged, but the triangle gets slightly rounded edges. There is also a very subtle splash of red after the icon previously only had three colors. It’s the most minor change, but ends up being one of the most delightful.

Google Drive is the first app to see its new Workspace icon become available for end-users. On Android, it’s still rolling out with version 2.20.401.06.40 via the Play Store, though the listing has yet to be updated. The new icon is visible on the homescreen icon and splash screen.

Another change sees Google update the icon that appears in the Android status bar. It gets the Material Theme treatment and is now just a hollowed outline.

The new Drive icon is also appearing in the web app. This is a straightforward replacement in the top-left corner, though the favicon has not been updated, resulting in a mismatch. The icon in the web app launcher is also still the older variant.

