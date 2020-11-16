Ahead of Black Friday next week, the US Google Store has detailed what 2020 deals will start this coming Sunday and kick into high gear on Thanksgiving.

As of Monday morning, the Google Store has only listed nine deals on its homepage. More are coming, while the company is taking this “sneak peak” to highlight the limited-edition Barely Blue Pixel 4a.

Available November 22:

Starting at the top, an unlocked Pixel 5 will be discounted by $50 to $649. Compared to past years, this isn’t as drastic a discount — therefore being more palatable to early buyers — on the Made by Google flagship phone, but the device already has a more affordable starting price. The Google Store homepage shows it off in Sorta Sage, so both colors will presumably be on sale.

Next is $30 off a Nest Audio 2-pack that brings the bundle down to $169.98. Buying two today gets you $20 off, and this upcoming offer isn’t the greatest deal.

A better sale to consider is a $149 Google Home Max that has been discounted by $150. This could be a sign that Google us running down inventory of this 2017 smart speaker. The last deal that starts early is $50 off the Nest Hub Max at $179.

Available November 25 (at 7 p.m. PST):

A 30% discount on Stadia Premiere Edition sees the Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle down to $69.99. That’s the same price as an individual Stadia Controller, but with the added bonus of a streaming dongle. It’s a great offer for those that missed out on the YouTube Premium promotion.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is practically putting the Nest Mini on a firesale this Black Friday at $19.99 after $30 off. A similar discount brings the Nest Cam Indoor to $99.

The Nest Hello video doorbell gets $50 off at $179, while the Nest Thermostat is just $199 following similar savings. Google is taking the opportunity to highlight professional installation for $49. Lastly, a Nest Wifi router and point bundle is $189 instead of $269.

