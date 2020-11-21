Black Friday is one of the best times to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re already beginning to see a collection of notable offers on the latest handsets. Highlights this year will fall to newest flagships from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, with many of 2020’s most anticipated offers already having gone live. You’ll find all of the best Android Black Friday deals down below.

Best Android Black Friday deals live right now

Easily the most anticipated Android smartphone deal of this year’s Black Friday festivities falls to the Pixel 5. As Google’s latest handset, you can currently score the best price to date of $649 at Amazon. With plenty of flagship specs centered around a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display and Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core processor, there’s plenty to like here. Swing by our hands-on review for all of the details.

OnePlus is also getting in on the Black Friday promotions, offering the best prices to date on its lineup of Android devices. You can currently score the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro for $799, saving you $200 from its usual price tag. With a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ display in tow, this handset also packs a quad-camera rear assembly, 5G connectivity, and more. Learn more about what makes this smartphone standout in our hands-on review.

And to sweeten the discounts even further, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of its true wireless earbuds on select smartphones, as well. Check out everything in the sale right here.

To round out the best Android smartphone Black Friday price cuts live so far, we’re seeing a collection of Samsung’s Galaxy handsets on sale alongside some more affordable Motorola offerings. Leading the way is the Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB at $950, which is $350 off the going rate and a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away.

In the sale, you’ll also be able to save on the recent Galaxy S20 FE which has fallen to a new low of $549 from its usual $699 going rate. There’s also even more starting from $150 right here, as well.

Best Android smartphone deals on the way

Alongside all of the offers that we’re already seeing, expect even more price cuts to arrive just in time for Black Friday proper on November 27. Like previous years, we’re expecting to see 1-day offers at Amazon on a selection of handsets from Motorola and Samsung, delivering some of the best prices of the year.

It’s also likely that retailers will clear out inventory on previous-generation models, with deep discounts to be had on top of new all-time low pricing. So be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday hub for all of the best deals throughout the week on every product category, including Android smartphones.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: