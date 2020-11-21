Black Friday is just around the corner, and in the lead up to the holiday shopping event, we’ll be rounding up all of the best Chromebook deals. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level machine or something more premium, we’re sure to see popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offering aggressive discounts on Chrome OS machines. In fact, many discounts are live right now. You’ll find all of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals down below.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals live right now

With Black Friday now officially under a week away, we’re starting to see offers go live on nearly every product category out there. That includes Chromebooks, as various models have dropped in price from top brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, and more.

Headlining all of the discounts so far is Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook which has returned to its all-time low of $799. At $200 off, this premium offering is worth a closer look thanks to its 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, backlit keyboard, and aluminum design. There’s also 256GB of onboard solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

Another Black Friday Chromebook deal that’s live right now has discounted Acer’s Spin 713 to $529. Taking $80 off the usual price tag, this deal marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date while delivering a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display with aluminum chassis and folding design. Onboard storage enters at 128GB and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM.

Then on the more affordable side of the Black Friday deals, you can grab a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $149. Down from its $289 going rate, this offer delivers nearly 50% in savings while marking the best price we’ve seen to date on the model. To round out the package, you’ll find 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

On top of that, we’re also seeing plenty of other price cuts starting at $149 right now, as well. Ranging from some more affordable 14-inch models that are great for web browsing and other light usage to touchscreen models that don’t skimp out on power, you’ll find all of the other discounts right here.

Best Chromebook deals on the way

With more and more Chromebook deals beginning to go live ahead of Black Friday, we’re expecting to see even more enticing offers on entry-level machines and more. With some 14-inch options already down to $149, odds are we’ll see some doorbusters arrive later in the week with $100 price tags or less on 11-inch Chromebooks.

So be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday hub for all of the best discounts across every product category, not to mention all of the most notable Chromebook offers, as well.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

