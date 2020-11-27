Black Friday is just around the corner, and in the lead up to the holiday shopping event, we’ll be rounding up all of the best Chromebook deals. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level machine or something more premium, we’re sure to see popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offering aggressive discounts on Chrome OS machines. In fact, many discounts are live right now. You’ll find all of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals down below.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals live right now

With Black Friday now officially under a week away, we’re starting to see offers go live on nearly every product category out there. That includes Chromebooks, as various models have dropped in price from top brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, and more.

Headlining all of the discounts so far is Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook which has returned to its all-time low of $799. At $200 off, this premium offering is worth a closer look thanks to its 13-inch 4K AMOLED display, backlit keyboard, and aluminum design. There’s also 256GB of onboard solid-state storage and 8GB of RAM to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for additional details.

As Black Friday rages on, many of the Chromebook deals we’ve originally spotted have gone out of stock. But now that the shopping event has rolled around, we’re seeing some new all-time lows on select ASUS models and more from $219.

Headlining is the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 for $700, down from its usual $800 going rate. As the best price to date, this Chromebook is powered by an i3 processor and comes backed by an all-metal design and 1080p display.

So be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday hub for all of the best discounts across every product category, not to mention all of the most notable Chromebook offers, as well.

We're expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what's certain to be a November to remember.

