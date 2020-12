It usually takes Android OEMs a fair bit to get the latest version of the OS on older devices, but Samsung has been getting better and better at this every year. For Android 11, the official update schedule kicked off in early December and continues to expand. Here’s every device Samsung has updated to Android 11 so far.

This article will be continuously updated with new devices as rollouts begin.

Samsung’s Android 11 update brings the typical features you know and love from Google’s update, including notification improvements, Bubbles for messages, and many others. One that was unfortunately cut, though, was Google’s useful power menu shortcuts for smart home devices. Shame.

On top of Android 11, the smartphone giant is also including One UI 3.0, which includes all of the features Galaxy owners have known and loved for years, as well as a few new additions and a fresh coat of paint on the design as a whole. It’s a slick look that continues to refine Samsung’s work on Android that, frankly, has become really good over the past few years especially.

So, what devices are getting Android 11? Samsung has confirmed updates for quite a lot of devices from the S, Note, Z, and A series, but even more devices will likely be updated over time. Here’s what’s been updated so far.

Samsung devices getting Android 11 now

Galaxy S20 Series

Rolling out as of December 2, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all picked up the Android 11 update on multiple US carriers as well as unlocked models and global carrier units.

Galaxy Note 20 Series

Around December 14, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra saw updates to Android 11 on AT&T. Verizon, T-Mobile, and unlocked variants have followed in the time since.

Galaxy S20 FE

While this Android 11 update has yet to hit the US, the Galaxy S20 FE did start picking up its One UI 3.0 update in Russia on December 18. The rollout is expected to continue in other countries over the coming weeks.

NEW 12/22: Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung has traditionally been just a bit slow to update its foldable to new versions of Android, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5G broke that rule. That device’s update started rolling out in Switzerland on December 21 but has not been confirmed for other regions.

NEW 12/22: Galaxy S10 Lite

You’d probably expect the Galaxy S10 series to be updated pretty quickly, but no one expected the slightly odd Galaxy S10 Lite to be the first one updated. Still, that’s what we saw on December 22 as the device picked up Android 11 in India and Spain, to be followed by other regions soon.

