It usually takes Android OEMs a fair bit to get the latest version of the OS on older devices, but Samsung has been getting better and better at this every year. For Android 11, the official update schedule kicked off in early December and continues to expand. Here’s every device Samsung has updated to Android 11 so far.

This article will be continuously updated with new devices as rollouts begin.

Samsung’s Android 11 update brings the typical features you know and love from Google’s update, including notification improvements, Bubbles for messages, and many others. One that was unfortunately cut, though, was Google’s useful power menu shortcuts for smart home devices. Shame.

On top of Android 11, the smartphone giant is also including One UI 3.0, which includes all of the features Galaxy owners have known and loved for years, as well as a few new additions and a fresh coat of paint on the design as a whole. It’s a slick look that continues to refine Samsung’s work on Android that, frankly, has especially become really good over the past few years.

So what devices are getting Android 11? Samsung has confirmed updates for quite a lot of devices from the S, Note, Z, and A series, but even more devices will likely be updated over time. Here’s what’s been updated so far.

Samsung devices getting Android 11 now

Galaxy S20 Series

Rolling out as of December 2, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all picked up the Android 11 update on multiple US carriers as well as unlocked models and global carrier units.

Galaxy S20 FE

While this Android 11 update has yet to hit the US, the Galaxy S20 FE did start picking up its One UI 3.0 update in Russia on December 18, with the UK, India, and Germany also seeing updates. As of December 7, the update is rolling out in the US as well with all major carriers pushing updates as of January 18th. At this point, it appears that the update has reached a nearly full rollout across the globe.

Galaxy Note 20 Series

Around December 14, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra saw updates to Android 11 on AT&T. Verizon, T-Mobile, and unlocked variants have followed in the time since. The update is also available globally on carriers and unlocked units.

Galaxy S10 Series

Samsung has started the rollout of Android 11 to its Galaxy S10 series in January as well. The update is available in Switzerland on the Galaxy S10e and S10 5G at first, but should expand to the S10 and S10+ as well as other regions in the near future. The S10e’s update is also available in the US.

Galaxy Note 10 Series

To close out 2020, Samsung has been rolling out Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. So far, the update has been spotted in Germany, the US, and India, but it should be rolling out to more regions in the coming days and weeks.

Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G

Samsung has traditionally been just a bit slow to update its foldable to new versions of Android, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5G broke that rule. That device’s update started rolling out in Switzerland on December 21 but has not been confirmed for other regions.

Just ahead of the new year, too, Samsung started rolling out the Android 11 update for its regular Galaxy Z Flip with a roughly 2GB update.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

On January 11, Samsung opened the Android 11 floodgates for its $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The update started rolling out in Germany and is mentioned on the TELUS website as rolling out in Canada as soon as January 20. The update is also rolling out in India and the UK.

NEW: Galaxy Fold

As reported by SamMobile on January 18th, Samsung started rolling out Android 11 to its original Galaxy Fold. The update has already appeared in France, UAE, UK, and Switzerland through may depend on whether you own the LTE or 5G versions of the phone. This comes just a week after the Galaxy Z Fold 2 picked up the update.

Galaxy S10 Lite

You’d probably expect the Galaxy S10 series to be updated pretty quickly, but no one expected the slightly odd Galaxy S10 Lite to be the first one updated. Still, that’s what we saw on December 22 as the device picked up Android 11 in India and Spain. The update has also since been spotted in the US, UK, and Germany.

