Finding the right smartwatch can be very difficult on Android, especially with so many options out there. If you’ve been trying to find the right smartwatch for your wrist, these are the best Android smartwatches you can buy today.

BEST ANDROID SMARTWATCHES – February 2021

New this month:

Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Montblanc Summit Lite

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3/Galaxy Watch Active 2

The closest you can get to the Apple Watch

The somewhat sad truth about smartwatches on Android is that, no matter how hard all of them have worked, they aren’t as good as the Apple Watch. However, Samsung’s current crop of watches gets you about as close as possible with the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

Why these are the best smartwatches for Android:

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series doesn’t actually run an Android-based OS. Rather, Samsung’s Tizen runs the show. It’s a slick operating system that’s designed with the hardware in mind, meaning the two feel cohesive together.

The two watches differ greatly in looks, though. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants, one using 20mm bands and the other 22mm. There are also two sizes for the Galaxy Watch Active2 with 40mm and 44mm options. Both use 20mm bands.

For all of these watches, you’ll find almost the same set of features. Both charge wirelessly, offer more expensive LTE variants and can manage around two days on a charge. Health features include the classics such as heart rate, step counting, and workout detection, but there’s also fall detection, blood oxygen readings, and ECG support is coming.

The two watches differ greatly in looks, though. The Watch 3 has more of a classic, rugged aesthetic where the Watch Active 2 is a bit sportier. Functionally, they’re nearly identical outside of the physical bezel on the Watch 3 which gives some extra tactile input when you’re scrolling around the UI.

If you have a Samsung smartphone, these watches are pretty much no-brainers. They pair easily with Galaxy phones and bring a ton of genuinely useful features too. On other Android phones, you’ll lose out on a couple of features and the pairing process is a bit more complicated, but overall it’s still stellar. If health is your priority but you’re not willing to give up on the classic smartwatch experience, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 are easily some of the best smartwatches for Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Where to buy Samsung’s watches:

Being some of the best smartwatches for Android users, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series isn’t particularly cheap. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn’t a bad deal with the smaller 40mm Bluetooth variant starting at $249. The larger 44mm Bluetooth option is just $269. You can get either option from Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H Photo.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a pretty big ask starting with the 41mm model starting at $399. The 45mm version then jumps up to $429. Like the Active, you can buy from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. Also, some good news: Samsung doesn’t charge exorbitant prices for the LTE models. For Galaxy Watch 3, prices start at $449 and for Watch Active 2, $379.

TicWatch Pro 3

Wear OS finally has great performance

The biggest name in affordable Wear OS for a while has been Mobvoi, but the brand’s latest smartwatch is important for a different reason. It’s the first Wear OS device with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset

Why this is the best smartwatch for Android users

Wear OS may be lacking when it comes to health features, but the platform is an excellent extension of any Android phone. It delivers notifications reliably and can access the Play Store for watchfaces or apps. The Google Assistant is also on board.

Now, too, you can do all of that in a package that performs well. As we detail in our review, the Snapdragon 4100 combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage makes for an experience that runs smoothly from apps to Assistant and more.

The design of the TicWatch Pro 3 isn’t particularly good-looking, but its utilitarian design is something many may like. The overall footprint isn’t small at 47x48x12.2mm, but it’s not overbearing. This is the slimmest TicWatch Pro to date. Despite that, it has a bigger battery that lasts up to three days on a charge. The dual-layer display also manages to extend that battery life by up to 45 days while retaining step counting and other health data.

Where to buy:

TicWatch Pro 3 costs $299, a pretty average cost for a smartwatch in 2020. If it’s got your interest, you can buy now from Amazon or Mobvoi’s own site.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3

If health is your priority, there’s nothing better

Fitbit probably isn’t the first name you think of for a smartwatch, but the now-owned-by-Google company has a pretty killer health-focused pair of smartwatches. The Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 are unquestionably the best smartwatches to buy if health is your priority.

Fitbit Versa 3

Why these are the best smartwatches for health-focused Android users:

Both the Sense and Versa 3 run on top of Fitbit’s own lightweight operating system, meaning they’ll feel a bit behind Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen when it comes to speed and fluidity. Still, the software offers some useful apps, easy navigation, and reliable notifications too. Both offer Google Assistant integration as well, a useful tool for any Android user. The less power-hungry OS also keeps both watches running for 6 days or more.

The Fitbit Sense is the more powerful of the two, immediately evident by its higher price tag. On both watches, you’ll get OLED displays, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, step counting, and workout monitoring. However, Fitbit Sense adds ECG, skin temperature, and several other sensors too. You can’t get hardly any of those advanced health features on other smartwatches, and paired with the Fitbit app and programs like Health Coaching, Fitbit just has the complete package here for your health.

Fitbit Sense

Where to buy:

Fitbit Sense is a $329 smartwatch, a hefty price but one that’s worthwhile considering all of the health features available. Meanwhile, Fitbit Versa 3 is a more reasonable $229. Both watches also come with 6 months of Fitbit Premium for no additional charge.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Great designs with a basic package

Fossil is the biggest name in Wear OS, and its latest generation of smartwatches has started hitting the market with the Gen 5 Carlyle HR and Julianna HR. Put simply, these are some of the best offerings Wear OS has when it comes to Android smartwatches right now.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR

Why it’s one of the best smartwatches for Android:

What makes the Fossil Gen 5 lineup so good? For one thing, Fossil’s iconic design is here and looking as great as ever on both of these watches. Further, the Fossil Gen 5 finally updates the spec sheet in some big ways. Both the Carlyle and Julianna offer a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 1 GB of RAM. That leads to better performance in everything from apps to Google Assistant.

Beyond that, there’s also 3ATM water resistance, a 1.28-inch OLED display, 44 mm casings at 12 mm thick, Fossil’s magnetic charger, and a speaker for taking phone calls and hearing Assistant replies. Fossil has also developed some clever new battery saving modes that extend the roughly two-day battery you’ll get by default. Of course, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor are all on board as well.

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna HR

If you’re willing to part with a few features, Fossil now offers the Fossil Gen 5E series. It offers up some new designs including a smaller women’s variant for $249. It’s based on the same chip and platform too, so performance should be essentially identical.

Fossil Gen 5E

NEW: Finally, if you want to add some flexibility to your offering, you can get a Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch with LTE support added on. Fossil’s latest offering brings a design tweak and Verizon LTE to last year’s release for an extra $50. At $349, it’s not a bad buy if you want a watch that can operate outside of Bluetooth range.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Where to buy Fossil Gen 5:

The Fossil Gen 5 costs $295 for its base model. That price will vary depending on the band you select, but that price is a good middle-ground for Wear OS right now. If you’re looking to pick up the watch, it’s currently sold through Fossil’s online store and the company’s brick-and-mortar stores around the US, too. Amazon also carries both the Carlyle and Julianna and will probably be your best bet for sales.

If you’re going for the lower-end Fossil Gen 5E, the various models are available on Amazon and Fossil.com. Fossil Gen 5 LTE is available from Verizon.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTWATCHES

Moto 360

Google started its smartwatch ambitions with Android Wear and the Moto 360 was one of the first designs to really get attention. Now, the Moto 360 has been revived with an updated but familiar design as well as a new spec pack.

For $299, the new Moto 360 delivers a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, and of course Wear OS too. The watch also has a rotating crown, 3mm thick aluminum casing, three colors, and a good warranty too. The watch isn’t directly made by Motorola but through a partner called “eBuyNow.” Still, the watch brings back a lot of what was loved from the original.

If you want to get the new Moto 360, it’s available from moto360.com, B&H Photo, and Amazon, and lately, it’s been heavily discounted to as low as $179. For that price, it’s the best watch on this list, no asterisk.

Skagen Falster 3

Launched at CES 2020, the Skagen Falster 3 is now for sale as the latest Wear OS smartwatch to run on Fossil’s Gen 5 platform. As such, the watch includes a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a speaker for audible Google Assistant replies too. The watch also features 3ATM water resistance.

As for its design, the Skagen Falster 3 takes most of its cues from the Skagen Falster 2 but with some slight refinement. That includes a slightly bigger design to fit better on the wrist and some updated bands too. Pricing for the Skagen Falster 3 lands at $295 from Skagen’s online store and Amazon.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro/4G

Wear OS as a platform is actually not all that bad, but it generally lacks hardware that lets it perform well. With the arrival of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, we’re still looking at the ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, but thanks to a RAM boost, this is one of the best performing Wear OS watches.

There are two models to talk about here. The first is a straight refresh of the original Ticwatch Pro. Mobvoi has taken the same old body from its 2018 release and stuffed more RAM up inside. Personally, I prefer the look of the 4G model more, but the Ticwatch Pro 2020 saves money by using the older design.

TicWatch Pro 4G

The 45mm watch features up to 2 days of battery life, a dual-layer display with an OLED panel for Wear OS, IP68 water resistance, NFC, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and Mobvoi’s TicHealth with automatic tracking.

With the TicWatch Pro 4G, Mobvoi adds LTE to that package and a speaker for phone calls and Google Assistant. That LTE connectivity, though, is exclusive to Verizon Wireless.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G also stands out for its price point. With LTE and more RAM, you’d probably expect a pretty big jump in price compared to the regular TicWatch Pro, but there’s only a $50 increase to $299. The TicWatch Pro 4G is available from Amazon and Mobvoi’s site.

If you want to save a few bucks, the Ticwatch Pro 2020 costs $259 and is also available from Mobvoi’s site and Amazon.





TicWatch Pro (2020)

Oppo Watch

Most of the watches on this list are Wear OS-powered and, as a result, have basically the same software. The Oppo Watch also runs on top of Wear OS, but it comes with a custom skin over the top that adds new features including a new health suite.

The Oppo Watch, not sold officially in the US, delivers a square design with curved glass and a 1.6-inch OLED display. If square watches are your thing, it’s quite a looker! The watch charges over a magnetic charging dock and uses its own system for bands. That’s important to note as third-party options will be very hard to find.

Under the hood, the 41mm chassis holds a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. There’s also a 300mAh battery that lends itself to a day of use. There’s also a larger 46mm model which has a 1.9-inch 1,000 nit display and a 430mAh battery which is rated for just over a day.

Pricing for the Oppo Watch starts at £229 in the UK, and you can also buy it in other parts of Europe.

Mobvoi TicWatch C2+

When it launched in 2018, the original Mobvoi TicWatch C2 was perhaps one of the best-looking options to hit the market, but in the time since, more Wear OS makers have discovered that more RAM equals way better performance.

To keep up with the times, Mobvoi introduced the TicWatch C2+. It’s got the same outer shell as the original — a stainless steel chassis at 42mm wide — complete with two buttons on the side and a magnetic charging dock. Battery life should still last at least a day and you’ll find the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, and a heart rate sensor. The watch also still accepts 20mm bands.

The TicWatch C2+costs $209 from Mobvoi and will arrive soon at other retailers. Alternatively, the original version can be found from Amazon or Mobvoi directly for around $149.

Suunto 7

If battery life and fitness tracking is your focus, the Suunto 7 might be your best bet on Wear OS. This chunky watch features 2 days of battery life with typical usage and it’s also the first to feature the Snapdragon Wear 3100’s Sports Mode.

The Suunto 7, to make things clear, is not a small watch by any means. It’s 15mm thick and 50mm wide, bigger than any other Wear OS smartwatch. It also features a 24mm band and weighs in at 70 grams. It takes advantage of all of that size, though, by packing in a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, an OLED display, four physical buttons, and GPS too.

Using Qualcomm’s special Sports Mode, the Suunto 7 is able to track runs with GPS for up to 12 hours continuously, and Suunto’s fitness app supports heatmaps, modes for select sports, and can recognize over 70 types of activity.

All of that comes with a price, though. The Suunto 7 costs $499 at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Suunto’s own store.

Puma Connected

Puma made its debut in the smartwatch market in late 2019 with the Puma Connected. A part of Fossil Group, this watch is very similar to a few other sporty Wear OS smartwatches with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and 512MB of RAM. The Connected also has some flashy colors and an overall thin and light design.

Pricing for the Puma Connected starts at $275.

Armani Smartwatch 3

Another one of the latest smartwatches on Wear OS to adopt 1GB of RAM is the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3. Following up on previous designs, this latest option has a pretty sporty look that has some nice color accents on the lugs. The new hardware also features a rotating crown and two customizable buttons with a 1.28-inch display. The case size measures in at 44mm and supports 22mm bands.

The Smartwatch 3 comes with 1GB of RAM as mentioned, and combined with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 it should perform quite well. The watch also includes support for Fossil’s clever new battery saving modes.

Pricing for the Smartwatch 3 starts at $375 from Armani’s online store and Amazon.

Kate Spade KSNY Sport

Most Wear OS smartwatches have large designs, but Kate Spade’s Sport smartwatch has a slim body that’s designed with women in mind. The 41mm case is designed to look a bit thinner and features two buttons along its side with a rotating crown. The KSNY Sport also uses a 16mm strap which further helps it fit on smaller wrists.

Under the hood, the Sport has a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 512MB of RAM, but it still performs fairly well on Wear OS. The watch also has several customizable watch faces to match outfits and offer different designs. Pricing starts at $275 from Kate Spade and Amazon.

Fossil Hybrid HR

If you don’t want Wear OS, there are still some solid options out on the market. The Fossil Hybrid HR uses its own operating system and an e-ink display to offer up better battery life and a different experience from Google’s Wear OS. The Hybrid HR is available in a variety of designs with pricing starting at $195.

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2/Bradshaw 2

Based on the new and solid Fossil Gen 5 platform, the latest Michael Kors Access watches include the Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2. These new watches offer up Wear OS on the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. They both have a 1.28-inch display, 44mm case size, and support 22mm bands.





All wrapped up inside the premium design you’ll also find NFC, GPS, an improved heart rate sensor, and also 3ATM water resistance. Both watches are available from the Michael Kors website from $350.

Diesel Axial

Diesel makes some chunky and unique watches, and the company’s latest Wear OS smartwatch is another standout design. The Diesel Axial has a silver (or gold) chassis which has a 44mm size and is 12mm thick which, isn’t actually all that bad in the grand scheme of things. The all-metal design is water-resistant and has a 1.28-inch OLED display. As with the Diesel Full Guard 2.0, there are some pre-loaded apps on Wear OS here as well with weather effects, watchfaces, and plenty of snark.

The best part, however, is that the Diesel Axial runs on the same platform as the Fossil Gen 5. That means you’re getting a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, some smart battery modes, and 1GB of RAM for better performance. The bands on the Diesel Axial range from stainless steel bands to denim, and pricing starts at $350 directly from Diesel’s website.

Huawei Watch GT 2

For those looking outside of the Wear OS world, Huawei recently launched its Watch GT 2. Just like the previous Huawei Watch GT, the sequel runs on a proprietary OS which focuses mainly on health features and lacks major app support, but helps the watch last a full week on a single charge. It’s not clear how widely this watch will be available given Huawei’s current situation, but when it does release widely it should be a solid option.

Movado Connect 2.0

The new Movado Connect 2.0 replaces one of the more unique designs of the Android Wear days with new specs, useful hardware, and a slightly lower price too. This watch comes in 40mm and 42mm sizes with support for Google Fit and an added heart-rate sensor, NFC for Google Pay, and a gorgeous overall design which now includes a rotating crown and two customizable shortcut buttons. Powering the experience you’ll find a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1GB of RAM.

Luxury smartwatches don’t make sense for everyone, but at $495, the Connect 2.0 isn’t completely ridiculous this time around, especially if you’re a fan of the brand. As of October, pre-orders are open.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung has been building Tizen-based smartwatches for a few years now, and with the Galaxy Watch, the company isn’t pulling its punches. The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. On both of these you get an OLED display which is bright and beautiful, a Samsung-made processor, Tizen, optional LTE, and more.

These watches also feature 5ATM water resistance, NFC for Samsung Pay, GPS, and Corning DX+ Glass for better durability. There’s also a rotating bezel for navigation which, personally, is my favorite way to interface with a smartwatch. Tizen is also full of health applications for tracking workouts, swims, and more. Notifications are also excellent and Samsung has partnerships with some big app developers including Spotify. There’s also a speaker and this is one of the few smartwatches which can play audio.

Better yet, you won’t have to charge it on a daily basis seeing as you can get between 4 and 6 days of use from a single charge depending on usage and model. An important note is that it does work better with Samsung devices, but it’ll work on most Android phones without a hitch.

Being one of the more advanced smartwatch options out there for Android users, the Galaxy Watch isn’t particularly cheap. Pricing for the base 42mm model lands at $329, going up to $349 for the 46mm model. You’ll add another $50 if you want LTE (42mm, 46mm) as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active



While all of the Samsung attention for early 2019 is on the Galaxy S10 family, one of the subtle but exciting additions to the company’s lineup is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The new wearable takes a lot of the best bits from Samsung’s older wearables, adds some features, and also makes two massive changes.

To address the elephant in the room, yes, the Galaxy Watch Active is the first Samsung smartwatch in years to ditch the rotating bezel for an experience that relies solely on touch. The watch has a 1.1-inch display in a 40mm casing. It works only on Bluetooth and comes in four different colors as well. There’s also a 20mm band which you can swap out, workout and sleep tracking, and even blood pressure monitoring. NFC is also built-in for Samsung Pay.

We’ll mourn the loss of the rotating bezel that has been so welcome on other Samsung smartwatches, but the $199 price tag is a great distraction. For its price, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for Android. The Galaxy Watch Active can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. Do keep in mind, though, that a newer model is around the corner.

Casio WSD-F30/WSD-F21HR

If you’re heading out for some outdoor adventures this summer, you’re going to want a smartwatch that can handle the elements. To that end, the Casio WSD-F30 is hands-down the best option for you. The chunky rugged smartwatch is actually thinner than previous models, but also with better battery life and new outdoor features too.

The Casio WSD-F30 features a 54mm casing that’s 14.9mm thick that has a MIL-STD-810 rating against lower temperatures and 5ATM water resistance. There’s also a 1.2-inch dual-layer display which is a full circle and keeps the battery life at about 1.5 days. There’s also an “Extend Mode” which squeezes three days of power using primarily the black and white display with GPS and offline maps. Other features include a magnetic charger, GPS, GLONASS, and black, blue, and orange designs. Pricing lands at $549 from Amazon.

Alternatively, if you want to save just a bit of money, there’s the Casio WSD-F21HR. While it’s lacking some sensors (and a bit of display) compared to the F30, it adds a heart rate sensor which opens up more health-tracking opportunities. Further, it’s a tad cheaper at $499 and will be available in September.

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2

CES 2019 was the home of tons of new technology and this year, it also delivered some new Wear OS smartwatches. Succeeding the Ticwatch E and S that debuted back in the Android Wear days, the new Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 take on new chipsets, new designs, and more.

Like their predecessors, the Ticwatch S2 and Ticwatch E2 are both pretty bare bones smartwatches. Both are made entirely from plastic and are chunky. They also both pack 5ATM water resistance, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 512MB of RAM, a 1.39-inch OLED display, 22mm band connection, and 400mAh batteries. There’s also a heart rate sensor on both, but no NFC for mobile payments.

On paper, it’s a solid package and in practice, it’s still pretty great. Of course, that’s influenced heavily by the price point which is by far the least expensive on this list. Starting at $159 for the Ticwatch E2 and $179 for the MIL-STD810G-rated Ticwatch S2, there’s great value to be had here.

Skagen Falster 2

Part of the reason that Wear OS hardware is stellar is that several major watch brands have partnered with Google’s platform. This includes the Danish brand Skagen (a part of the Fossil Group). While its first watch, the Skagen Falster, fell flat in a couple of areas, the Skagen Falster 2 is a pretty solid all-around smartwatch.

The biggest reasons to get a Skagen Falster 2 include the design and the size of this watch. Where most Wear OS watches on this list are big and bulky, the Falster 2 is small and elegantly designed. It has Fossil’s 4th gen design which includes a plastic undercarriage and magnetic charging pins, but the watch’s chassis is made from stainless steel at 40mm in diameter and 11mm thick. It’d probably still be a bit big for some users, but even my wife’s small wrist can handle this watch no problem.

Powering the Falster 2 is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 512MB of RAM.

Skagen Falster 2 also has an OLED display, 3ATM water/dust resistance, NFC, GPS, a rotating button, heart rate sensor, 20mm bands, and comes in several variants. Colors include black, silver, and rose gold, and you can select from leather, silicone, or metal mesh bands. Battery life is typically a day. Pricing starts at $275 and goes up depending on model, and it’s often on sale from Amazon.

Fossil Q 4th Gen

Fossil is probably the biggest name in Wear OS, and its fourth generation of products is pretty excellent. The designs of the Q Explorist and Q Venture look great and come with solid bands. They also feature OLED displays, magnetic charging, heart rate sensors, GPS, NFC, rotating buttons for navigation, “swimproof” 3ATM water/dust resistance, and more.

Unfortunately, the majority of these products are also powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and 512MB of RAM. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should totally avoid them, but it’s a worth a moment of caution. You’ll get about a day of battery life from these watches and performance might not be too hot either.

Personally, I particularly enjoyed using the Fossil Q Explorist HR. It’s got a 45mm stainless steel case, 1.4-inch OLED display, rotating button, and a design that fits my style quite well.

It’s a bigger watch, small wrists need not apply, but for $255 I think it’s a solid option despite the older chip inside. For those with a smaller wrist, the Q Venture HR is probably a better bet, though. If you want better performance, look at the Gen 5, but Gen 4 is often heavily discounted now.

Fossil Q Explorist HR: Amazon – Fossil

Fossil Q Venture HR: Amazon – Fossil

Fitbit Versa 2, Lite

Fitbit may not be the first name that comes to mind for a proper smartwatch, but over the past year, the wearable company has really stepped up its game. Most recently, that’s resulted in the Fitbit Versa. This compact smartwatch works with Android or iOS and brings a lot to the table for an affordable price tag.

Fitbit Versa

The original Fitbit Versa has a 1.34-inch rectangular display with a lightweight frame made from metal. Instead of using Google’s Wear OS, though, the Versa runs on top of Fitbit’s latest wearable OS which carries improvements since the launch of the Ionic, including better notification handling, new apps, and improved workout tracking.

The Versa might not be the most feature-packed smartwatch out there, but it’s going to be one of the better options for many, especially when workouts are a point of consideration. Pricing starts at $199 for the base model, a $229 option is also available with NFC for mobile payments. The Fitbit Versa can be purchased from Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Better yet, there’s the new Fitbit Versa Lite which debuted in 2019. This new model starts at $159 and is now widely available for all users. The Lite Edition ditches features like Fitbit Pay, on-screen workouts, and can’t store songs either. It’s also only available in three color variants, but you’ll still get activity and sleep tracking, heart rate, and 5ATM water/dust resistance. The Versa Lite can be purchased from Amazon or Best Buy.

Montblanc Summit 2/+

You might have noticed that, despite the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset having been announced, most of the watches on this list still run a 2100. The first Wear OS watch running the Snapdragon Wear 3100 was actually the Montblanc Summit 2. Overall it’s one of the best, most premium watches you can buy today, but it comes at a hefty cost.

Montblanc is a premium watch brand, and its Wear OS watches cost a pretty penny just like its analog options. The Summit 2 costs a whopping $995 and for that, you get a 42mm case, 1.2-inch AMOLED display covered in sapphire crystal, 22mm interchangeable bands, and a rotating crown button along the side.

The Snapdragon Wear 3100 isn’t the only hefty spec on this watch either, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard which is twice that of most others.

There’s also NFC for Google Pay, GPS, a heart rate monitor, magnetic charging, and special modes that can squeeze 4-5 days out of a charge. On normal use, though, you’re still looking at one-day battery life. You can buy the Summit 2 directly from Montblanc.

In March 2020, Montblanc also added LTE to its offering. The Montblanc Summit 2+ is similar in design but has a slightly bigger case size of 43.5mm and a display size of 1.28 inches. The battery also gets a bump from 340 mAh to 440 mAh. Internal specs remain the same, but water resistance drops from 5ATM to just IPX8. To get LTE set up, Montblanc uses a special feature within Google’s Wear OS app to get the eSIM paired.

Pricing for the Montblanc Summit 2+ costs $1,170.

NEW: Alternatively, you can also pick up the Montblanc Summit Lite. It has a similar, but different design and a more affordable price. It comes in at €815 (about $990 USD) with a Snapdragon 3100 chip, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a standard array of sensors. It comes in two case colors with either fabric or rubber strap and can be purchased directly from Montblanc.

More on Wear OS:

