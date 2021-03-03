It usually takes Android OEMs a fair bit to get the latest version of the OS on older devices, but Samsung has been getting better and better at this every year. For Android 11, the official update schedule kicked off in early December and continues to expand. Here’s every device Samsung has updated to Android 11 so far.

This article will be continuously updated with new devices as rollouts begin.

Samsung’s Android 11 update brings the typical features you know and love from Google’s update, including notification improvements, Bubbles for messages, and many others. One that was unfortunately cut, though, was Google’s useful power menu shortcuts for smart home devices. Shame.

On top of Android 11, the smartphone giant is also including One UI 3.0, which includes all of the features Galaxy owners have known and loved for years, as well as a few new additions and a fresh coat of paint on the design as a whole. It’s a slick look that continues to refine Samsung’s work on Android that, frankly, has especially become really good over the past few years.

So what devices are getting Android 11? Samsung has confirmed updates for quite a lot of devices from the S, Note, Z, and A series, but even more devices will likely be updated over time. Here’s what’s been updated so far.

Samsung devices getting Android 11 now

Galaxy S20 Series

Rolling out as of December 2, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all picked up the Android 11 update on multiple US carriers as well as unlocked models and global carrier units. These phones also picked up One UI 3.1 in late February.

The Galaxy S20 FE picked up Android 11 starting in Russia on December 18, with the UK, India, and Germany also seeing updates. As of January 7, the update is rolling out in the US as well with all major carriers pushing updates as of January 18. At this point, it appears that the update has reached a nearly full rollout across the globe.

Galaxy Note 20 Series

Around December 14, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra saw updates to Android 11 on AT&T. Verizon, T-Mobile, and unlocked variants have followed in the time since. The update is also available globally on carriers and unlocked units.

Galaxy A Series

Samsung’s uber-popular budget series of smartphones is also getting Android 11, and much sooner than most people expected. The Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G both saw updates arrive in early February in regional releases. Meanwhile, the world’s most popular Android phone, the Galaxy A51 (4G) saw its update rolling out in mid-February nearly across the globe.

Galaxy S10 Series

Samsung has started the rollout of Android 11 to its Galaxy S10 series in January as well. The update is available in Switzerland on the Galaxy S10e and S10 5G at first, but should expand to the S10 and S10+ as well as other regions in the near future. The S10e’s update is also available in the US.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are both getting their Android 11 update now as well, though the update was briefly pulled due to some bugs. As of February 1, the update appears to be widely rolling out in Korea and has been spotted on some US carriers recently. As of mid-February, the update has been released for all Galaxy S10 variants in the US.

The Galaxy S10 Lite picked up Android 11 around December 22 in India and Spain. The update has also since been spotted in the US, UK, and Germany.

Galaxy Note 10 Series

To close out 2020, Samsung has been rolling out Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. By mid-February, the update is widely available in most regions.

Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G

Samsung has traditionally been just a bit slow to update its foldable to new versions of Android, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5G broke that rule. That device’s update started rolling out in Switzerland on December 21 but has not been confirmed for other regions.

Just ahead of the new year, too, Samsung started rolling out the Android 11 update for its regular Galaxy Z Flip with a roughly 2GB update. One UI 3.1 started rolling out to the series in February.

Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2

On January 11, Samsung opened the Android 11 floodgates for its $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The update started rolling out in Germany and is mentioned on the TELUS website as rolling out in Canada as soon as January 20. The update is also rolling out in India and the UK and has rolled out widely in the United States. The One UI 3.1 update started rolling out in late February/early March in some regions too.

As reported by SamMobile on January 18, Samsung started rolling out Android 11 to its original Galaxy Fold. The update has already appeared in France, UAE, UK, and Switzerland through may depend on whether you own the LTE or 5G versions of the phone.

Galaxy Tab S7/S6

The Galaxy Tab S7 series was among the first of Samsung’s tablets to get Android 11, and it also started right off the bat with One UI 3.1. The Galaxy Tab S6 later picked up Android 11 and One UI 3.1 in early March.

Other Samsung devices with Android 11

The list of devices Samsung is updating to Android 11 goes way beyond what we’ve listed above. Others that have been updated in at least some regions include:

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M21

Galaxy F41

Galaxy XCover Pro

Update 3/3: This article has been updated with information on the One UI 3.1 rollout as well as more regional details on other devices.

H/T to the folks at PiunikaWeb for their eagle-eyed findings on Android 11 updates.

