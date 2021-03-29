Perhaps the most useful thing about the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from a variety of different sources. Which ones, though? Here’s a full list of streaming services that Google TV supports at launch.

Of course, Google can pull content from its own services such as YouTube TV and also Google TV (formerly Play Movies). Beyond that, however, are quite a few third-party services. Major players like Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max are included, and NBC’s Peacock. The full list of services can be found below.

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

A&E

Crackle

Comedy Central

DC Universe

Disney NOW

Disney+

Epix Now

Fox Now

Google Play Movies (now Google TV)

Hulu

HBO Go

HBO Max History

Lifetime

MTV

NBC

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

Peacock

Pluto TV

Showtime

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

TNT

Tubi TV

VH1

YouTube TV

This list of supported streaming services will likely expand over time, so we’ll keep an eye out for changes on Google TV and update this article accordingly.

Notably, some services vary from platform to platform. Netflix, for example, ripped its integration of Google TV to shreds, only to bring back its directory to Google TV on the TV, such as on the Chromecast. Apple TV+ is in a similar boat. The service’s content won’t show up in the Google TV app, but the Google TV interface on Chromecast will aggregate the service’s content.

Update 3/29: Netflix has been partially restored to Google TV’s directory. The app still ignores the service, unfortunately, but on Chromecast with Google TV you can once again link your account and see content available on Netflix as well as seeing it in your watchlist. Notably, Netflix Originals still can’t be added. You can read more about the situation here.

The Google Play Movies & TV app that this new platform replaces had a similar function to Google TV by finding content on a variety of different services, but it wasn’t very widely used. By integrating with your account-wide Google watchlist and being placed directly on your TV, Google TV has a much better chance to support this function.

Google TV is available on your TV first on the new Chromecast and is rolling out now on Android smartphones.

