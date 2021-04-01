Samsung was once among the worst in the Android world when it came to updates big and small, but in 2021 they’re arguably better than Pixel. Now, Samsung is rolling out the April 2021 security update to its huge lineup of smartphones including Galaxy S21, S20, A52, and more.

The April security patch, technically, hasn’t been fully released when Samsung started its rollout. Google follows a pattern of rolling out the update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, this month landing on April 5.

That same April 5 date is when the changes and security improvements made in the patch are officially detailed. So that presents a lack of information when it comes to Samsung rolling out the April 2021 security update to its lineup starting in late March, at least from a technical standpoint on the security changes.

Often, though, Samsung will also bring minor UI tweaks to its monthly security updates, and the April 2021 patch is no different. As captured by the folks at SamMobile, one of the notable changes is an expansion of Portrait Mode. The feature was previously limited to the telephoto and ultrawide cameras only on some devices, but the April patch seems to extend functionality to the main camera.

Which devices are set to get the April 2021 update from Samsung? The list of devices getting monthly updates right now is quite hefty, and as of April 1, several models have already been updated. You can see devices that have been updated so far in the list below.

The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

Samsung’s true flagship series is usually among the first to see monthly updates, and this month the rollout started on March 29 with the current flagship family, the Galaxy S21 series. The download on S21 devices weighs in at over 1GB and started in India, but has since expanded on a mostly global scale. The update has expanded to the S20 FE and S10 series, and on April 1 it showed up on the Galaxy S9+ in Germany.

The full list of Galaxy S devices with the April update include:

Galaxy S21 — G99xxXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S21+ — G99xxXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU2AUC8

Galaxy S20 FE — G780FXXS2CUC8

Galaxy S10 — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S10+ — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S10e — G97xxXXU9FUCD

Galaxy S9+ — G96xFXXUFFUC6

Galaxy A Series

The mid-range Galaxy A series is perhaps among the best-updated affordable smartphone lineup, and the latest release, Galaxy A52, is already getting its April update. The A52 saw its rollout start on March 30.

Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU1AUC5

Galaxy Foldables

Samsung’s super-premium foldable smartphones are sometimes slow to get major updates, but they’re right on track with monthly security patches. The April patch hit Galaxy Z Fold 2 on March 29 and has since expanded. The update is also available on the original Galaxy Fold as of March 31.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU1DUCE

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU4EUCF

Galaxy Note Series

As the Note stares down the barrel of death, support isn’t really waning. On March 29 the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ saw rollouts begin for the April patch, but it has yet to be spotted for Galaxy Note 20/Ultra.

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Tab Series

Samsung rolled out the April security patch to the Galaxy Tab S6 on March 31.

Galaxy Tab S6 — T865XXU4CUC1

