Samsung was once among the worst in the Android world when it came to updates big and small, but in 2021 they’re arguably better than Pixel. Now, Samsung is rolling out the April 2021 security update to its huge lineup of smartphones including Galaxy S21, S20, A52, and more.
The April security patch, technically, wasn’t fully released when Samsung started its rollout. Google follows a pattern of rolling out the update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, this month landing on April 5.
Samsung April 2021 security update — what’s new
That same April 5 date is when the changes and security improvements made in the patch are officially detailed. After Google rolled out the update to Pixels, official details on security improvements also finally arrived on Samsung’s site.
This month, Google issued 3 security fixes, all of moderate severity. Samsung further included 37 high-priority patches in this update with 6 critical severity fixes.
Often, Samsung will also bring minor UI tweaks to its monthly security updates, and the April 2021 patch is no different. As captured by the folks at SamMobile, one of the notable changes is an expansion of Portrait Mode. The feature was previously limited to the telephoto and ultrawide cameras only on some devices, but the April patch seems to extend functionality to the main camera.
The update also claims to continue working on touchscreen issues on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Devices with Samsung’s April 2021 security update
Which devices are set to get the April 2021 update from Samsung? The list of devices getting monthly updates right now is quite hefty, and as of April 1, several models have already been updated. You can see devices that have been updated so far in the list below.
The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.
Galaxy S Series
Samsung’s true flagship series is usually among the first to see monthly updates, and this month the rollout started on March 29 with the current flagship family, the Galaxy S21 series. The download on S21 devices weighs in at over 1GB and started in India, but has since expanded on a mostly global scale. The update has expanded to the S20 FE (4G first, 5G as of April 12th) and S10 series, and on April 1 it showed up on the Galaxy S9+ in Germany. On April 2nd, the Galaxy S10 Lite joined the fray and the update was also spotted on the Galaxy S20 Ultra on T-Mobile and, days later, the rest of the Galaxy S20 lineup started seeing the update in Germany. Remaining regions should be pretty close behind.
The full list of Galaxy S devices with the April update include:
- Galaxy S21 — G99xxXXU2AUC8
- Galaxy S21+ — G99xxXXU2AUC8
- Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU2AUC8
- Galaxy S20 FE 4G — G780FXXS2CUC8
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781BXXU2CUD1
- Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXS7DUC9
- Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXS7DUC9
- Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXS7DUC9
- Galaxy S10 — G97xxXXU9FUCD
- Galaxy S10+ — G97xxXXU9FUCD
- Galaxy S10e — G97xxXXU9FUCD
- Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS4EUC1
- Galaxy S9 — G96xFXXUFFUC6
- Galaxy S9+ —G96xFXXUFFUC6
Galaxy A Series
The mid-range Galaxy A series is perhaps among the best-updated affordable smartphone lineup, and the latest release, Galaxy A52, is got its April update early on. The A52 saw its rollout start on March 30. The 5G version of the device then picked up its update in select regions in mid-April. Also early on, the A51 saw the April patch arrive with Android 11. On April 5th, the update showed up for Galaxy A71 in Japan.
- Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU1AUC5
- Galaxy A52 5G — A526BXXS1AUD1
- Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU4EUC8
- Galaxy A71 — A715FZHU4BUC1
Galaxy F Series
On April 13th, Samsung started rolling out the April security update to one of its other budget lineups, the Galaxy F series. Specifically, the Galaxy F62 picked up the update with a 900MB OTA.
- Galaxy F62 — E625FDDU1AUD
Galaxy Foldables
Samsung’s super-premium foldable smartphones are sometimes slow to get major updates, but they’re right on track with monthly security patches. The April patch hit Galaxy Z Fold 2 on March 29 and has since expanded. The update is also available on the original Galaxy Fold as of March 31. The Galaxy Z Flip, not the 5G model, was updated around April 15th.
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXU1DUCE
- Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU4EUCF
- Galaxy Z Flip — F700FXXS4DUD
Galaxy Note Series
As the Note stares down the barrel of death, support isn’t really waning. On March 29 the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ saw rollouts begin for the April patch and on April 1st, the update started rolling out Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in select regions including on US carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. In mid-April, the Galaxy Note 8 also got the April 2021 update with the Galaxy Note 9 following just a day later starting in South American countries.
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986U1XXX2DUC8
- Galaxy Note 20 — N986U1XXX2DUC8
- Galaxy Note 10 — N97xFXXU6FUCD
- Galaxy Note 10+ — N97xFXXU6FUCD
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXU7EUC6
- Galaxy Note 9 — N9600ZHS7FUD1
- Galaxy Note 8 — N950FXXSEDUC2
Galaxy Tab Series
Samsung rolled out the April security patch to the Galaxy Tab S6 on March 31.
- Galaxy Tab S6 — T865XXU4CUC1
