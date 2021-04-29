The May 2021 security update or patch has started rolling out for a number of Samsung devices including the likes of the Galaxy S21 and more.

As we’ve seen previously with older patches, the May security patch isn’t technically fully released yet even though Samsung has started its rollout to selected smartphones. Google follows a pattern of rolling out the update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, this month landing on May 3.

Not every monthly patch adds new features, but there are often multiple tweaks and tuning enhancements for existing Samsung smartphones to savor. Previous patches have added camera features and functions that are often not announced ahead of time.

SamMobile reports that the May patch improves the camera performance and even the Quick Share feature for those with the Galaxy S21. These are likely the two most notable changes, but there may be added features for specific hardware.

Which devices are set to get the May 2021 update from Samsung? The list of devices getting monthly updates right now is quite hefty, and even as of April 27, some models have already been updated. You can see devices that have been updated so far in the list below.

The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

As you likely know, Samsung’s top-tier flagship device lineup is the Galaxy S Series. These devices are among the very first to get the May 2021 update with the rollout starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on April 26th. As one of the very best Android devices you can buy, it’s also great to know that it is the first Samsung smartphone to get the May 2021 security patch. However, it is currently limited to those in Germany.

The former flagship Galaxy S20 series — S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra — has been spotted receiving the May 2021 security update shortly after the latest S21 series. This too brought some camera enhancements and Quick Share tweaks to all three devices. This rollout has started in Germany, so expect more regions to see the patch arrive soon.

The full list of Galaxy S devices with the May update include:

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G99xBXXU3AUDA

Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy Note series

While it’s easy to argue for the Galaxy S series as the flagship Samsung line, some will undoubtedly point towards the Galaxy Note lineage for “true” flagship hardware and specifications. Usually released months after the S Series is unveiled, the Galaxy Note line aims to provide Android users with the ultimate productivity device complete with stylus.

The May 2021 security update began rolling out for the most recent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on April 28, beginning in Germany before heading out to more European nations:

Galaxy Note 20 — N986BXXU2DUDA

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N980FXXU2DUDA

Galaxy Z Series and Foldables

While the S Series is the most popular, the Galaxy Z Series includes a number of foldables with flexible displays that straddle various form factors. The May 2021 security update has dropped for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with further Samsung foldables likely to follow suit in the coming days and weeks.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU3DUD7

