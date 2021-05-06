The May 2021 security update or patch has started rolling out for a number of Samsung devices including the likes of the Galaxy S21 and more.

As we’ve seen previously with older patches, the May security patch isn’t technically fully released yet even though Samsung has started its rollout to selected smartphones. Google follows a pattern of rolling out the update to its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month, this month landing on May 3.

Not every monthly patch adds new features, but there are often multiple tweaks and tuning enhancements for existing Samsung smartphones to savor. Previous patches have added camera features and functions that are often not announced ahead of time.

SamMobile reports that the May patch improves the camera performance and even the Quick Share feature for those with the Galaxy S21. These are likely the two most notable changes, but there may be added features for specific hardware.

However, those with the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 will also get access to two extra video recording features as part of the May 2021 security update. Dual recording is part of the update package, a feature that allows you to record on multiple lenses simultaneously for a picture-in-picture effect while using the S20 and Note 20 camera systems.

Which devices are set to get the May 2021 update from Samsung? The list of devices getting monthly updates right now is quite hefty, and even as of April 27, some models have already been updated. You can see devices that have been updated so far in the list below.

The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

As you likely know, Samsung’s top-tier flagship device lineup is the Galaxy S Series. These devices are among the very first to get the May 2021 update with the rollout starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on April 26th. As one of the very best Android devices you can buy, it’s also great to know that it is the first Samsung smartphone to get the May 2021 security patch. However, it is currently limited to those in Germany.

The former flagship Galaxy S20 series — S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra — has been spotted receiving the May 2021 security update shortly after the latest S21 series. India was the first market to see the wider rollout of the latest patch for the Galaxy S21 series — including the S21 and S21+. This too brought some camera enhancements and Quick Share tweaks to all three devices. This rollout has started in Germany, so expect more regions to see the patch arrive soon.

The full list of Galaxy S devices with the May update include:

Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXU7DUDB

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU3AUDA

— G991BXXU3AUDA Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU3AUDA

— G996BXXU3AUDA Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU3AUDA

Galaxy Note series

While it’s easy to argue for the Galaxy S series as the flagship Samsung line, some will undoubtedly point towards the Galaxy Note lineage for “true” flagship hardware and specifications. Usually released months after the S Series is unveiled, the Galaxy Note line aims to provide Android users with the ultimate productivity device complete with stylus.

The May 2021 security update began rolling out for the most recent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on April 28, beginning in Germany before heading out to more European nations. The US has started to see the latest update on Note 20 series devices too, the delay being due to the usage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset rather than the Exynos 990 found in the EU versions:

Galaxy Note 20 — N986BXXU2DUDA / N981U1UES2DUD5 (US)

— N986BXXU2DUDA / N981U1UES2DUD5 (US) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N980FXXU2DUDA / N986U1UES2DUD5 (US)

Galaxy Z Series and Foldables

While the S Series is the most popular, the Galaxy Z Series includes a number of foldables with flexible displays that straddle various form factors. The May 2021 security update has dropped for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with further Samsung foldables likely to follow suit in the coming days and weeks. The OG Galaxy Fold, well, the fixed version also started receiving the latest security patch recently too.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXU3DUD7

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXU5EUD7

Galaxy A Series

Aimed at the affordable end of the market, the mid-range Galaxy A series is one of Samsung’s sleeper hits in recent history. Leveraging some of the higher-end hardware and with all the great software additions found in One UI. The first to get the May 2021 security update was the Galaxy A51, which actually started rolling out in Eastern Europe on April 30. Joining the A51 is the Galaxy A50, which started to receive the very latest update from May 6 in selected regions:

Galaxy A50 — A505NKSU5DUD2

— A505NKSU5DUD2 Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU4EUD7

