Samsung has begun the process of rolling out its June 2021 update to the Galaxy S21 and more before the month of June has even arrived.

It was once the case that Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones were the first devices to update to the latest Android security patches, with OEMs like Samsung trailing far behind. Now, Samsung has turned the tables by generally updating its Galaxy phones on — or in some cases before — the first of each month, versus Pixel phones, which updated on the first Monday of the month. For June 2021, Samsung has already begun rolling out its update as of May 28.

While monthly patches can be a source of noticeable tweaks and enhancements for your Galaxy phone — such as a camera upgrade or new features — more often than not, the monthly update is more focused on improving the security of your device, keeping it secure from exploits.

As Samsung has not formally “launched” the June 2021 update yet, despite it releasing on some devices, there aren’t any patch notes available to see what precisely has been changed in the patch, if anything. We’ll probably have to wait to learn more until June 1.

Unlike some Android brands that only keep their flagship devices up to date, the list of devices poised to get Samsung’s June 2021 patch as a regular monthly update is sizable. Down below, you’ll see a full list of the Galaxy devices that have been updated so far.

The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

As you would expect, Samsung’s premier smartphones, the Galaxy S series, are generally the first phones to receive each month’s Android security update, and that’s holding true for the June 2021 patch. As of May 28, the full Galaxy S21 lineup has begun to receive its June 2021, starting with devices in South Korea.

Here’s every Galaxy S device so far with the June update:

Galaxy S21 — G991NKSU3AUE8

Galaxy S21+ — G996NKSU3AUE8

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998NKSU3AUE8

Galaxy Z Series and Foldables

Just as Samsung gives special treatment to their traditional flagships, the Galaxy Z series and older Fold phones are usually updated fairly quickly, and this month is no exception. Starting in various European countries, Samsung has begun releasing the June 2021 update for some of its foldables.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXS3DUE1

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: