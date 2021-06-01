Samsung June 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

- Jun. 1st 2021 8:12 am PT

0

Samsung began the process of rolling out its June 2021 update to the Galaxy S21 and more before the month of June had even arrived; here’s every device updated so far.

It was once the case that Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones were the first devices to update to the latest Android security patches, with OEMs like Samsung trailing far behind. Now, Samsung has turned the tables by generally updating its Galaxy phones on — or in some cases before — the first of each month, versus Pixel phones, which updated on the first Monday of the month. For June 2021, Samsung has already begun rolling out its update as of May 28.

Samsung June 2021 security update — what’s new

While monthly patches can be a source of noticeable tweaks and enhancements for your Galaxy phone — such as a camera upgrade or new features — more often than not, the monthly update is more focused on improving the security of your device, keeping it secure from exploits.

As Samsung has still not formally “launched” the June 2021 update yet, despite it releasing on some devices, the full patch notes are not yet available to see what precisely has been changed in the patch. These should be released within in the coming days.

One detail Samsung has shared is a change specific to the Galaxy S21. According to a statement from Samsung, the June 2021 update brings a critical fix to the Galaxy S21 series camera app. The fix should mitigate an issue where insufficient resources were causing the camera to lag.

Devices with Samsung’s June 2021 security update

Unlike some Android brands that only keep their flagship devices up to date, the list of devices poised to get Samsung’s June 2021 patch as a regular monthly update is sizable. Down below, you’ll see a full list of the Galaxy devices that have been updated so far.

The list below is being updated as new rollouts begin or expand to new regions and carriers. New additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

As you would expect, Samsung’s premier smartphones, the Galaxy S series, are generally the first phones to receive each month’s Android security update, and that’s holding true for the June 2021 patch. As of May 28, the full Galaxy S21 lineup has begun to receive its June 2021, starting with devices in South Korea before rolling internationally shortly thereafter.

Last year’s Galaxy S20 series has also begun to receive the update internationally as of June 1, though no device-specific upgrades have been shared so far.

Here’s every Galaxy S device so far with the June update:

  • Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU3AUE8
  • Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU3AUE8
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU3AUE8
  • Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXS8DUE4
  • Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXS8DUE4
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXS8DUE4

Galaxy Z Series and Foldables

Just as Samsung gives special treatment to their traditional flagships, the Galaxy Z series and older Fold phones are usually updated fairly quickly, and this month is no exception. Starting in various European countries, Samsung has begun releasing the June 2021 update for some of its foldables.

  • Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXS3DUE1

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review