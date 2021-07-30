Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.

Samsung actually started the rollout of its August 2021 security update early on July 27, almost a full week before the first Monday of July when Google usually releases the list of core security issues that this patch fixes. For Galaxy owners, it’s a major bonus to be among the first Android phones to start receiving software fixes and one of the biggest reasons to choose a Samsung phone period.

The update notes have not yet been shared by Samsung, meaning that we don’t yet know just what bugs or security issues are resolved with all of the latest OTA builds.

Which Samsung devices are getting the August 2021 security update? The list from Samsung is, as usual, pretty hefty. As of July 30, Samsung is already rolling out monthly patches to four devices — which is still impressive given we’re on the cusp of a new month.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

As the lead flagship series for Samsung and among the biggest global sellers, it should come as no surprise that devices such as the Galaxy S21 series would be among the first to get the August 2021 security update. However, only S21 units in Chinese markets have been confirmed as seeing the OTA update at this stage. This is a good sign as it indicates that the patch is ready to head out globally, even though it’s worth noting that Chinese Android devices do not ship with Play Store access.

Galaxy S21 — G99x0ZCU2AUGE (Released first in China)

Galaxy A Series

While the Galaxy A52 might be fairly recent, it was actually the three-year-old Galaxy A8 that was the second Samsung device to get updated with the August 2021 security patch. While we often criticize OEMs for a lack of post-release support, this is genuinely fantastic to see and an indication of the Korean firm’s dedication to devices often deemed way past the point of support by other brands.

Released alongside the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A72 also began seeing the August update early with Russian and Ukrainian devices beginning to receive the patch as of July 30:

Galaxy A8 (2018) — A530FXXSLCUH1 (Relased first in Russia)

— A530FXXSLCUH1 (Relased first in Russia) Galaxy A52 — A525FXXU3AUG4 (Released first in Germany)

— A525FXXU3AUG4 (Released first in Germany) Galaxy A72 — A725FXXU3AUG2 (Released first in Russa/Ukraine)

