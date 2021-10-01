Samsung October 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

As we prepare to see the release of Android 12 this month, Samsung is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For October 2021, several Galaxy smartphones are already seeing Samsung push out updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list.

Samsung October 2021 security update – what’s new

Samsung first started rolling out the October 2021 security update on September 28 to the Galaxy S21 series. The update, so far, seems to have no user-facing changes and weighs in at around 300MB.

Devices with Samsung October 2021 security update

Which devices will be getting the October 2021 security update from Samsung? The company’s list is, as usual, quite long, with over 40 devices qualifying for monthly updates, over 60 for quarterly updates, and over 40 more for biannual updates. For those lesser-updated devices, it’s unclear exactly how many will actually be updated, especially as recent months have seen many of them updated.

Galaxy S Series

The Galaxy S21 series was the first to pick up the October 2021 update, with Samsung releasing it first in Germany, India, and the Philippines. The update should be available for all three Galaxy S21 variations. Meanwhile, a couple of days later, Samsung also launched the update in South Korea for the Galaxy S20 series.

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20 — G981NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy S20+ — G986NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Foldables

Samsung’s foldables were quick to start getting the October 2021 update, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Fold 2 all being updated before the month even started. The updates for all three devices were first released in Korea.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926NKSU1AUID (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711NKSU2AUIE (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916NKSU1DUI4 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Note Series

Arriving in line with the Galaxy S20 series, the October 2021 security update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was released first in Korea on September 30.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986NKSU1DUI2 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Note 20 — N980NKSU1DUI2 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy A Series

So far, no Galaxy A series devices have been updated to the October 2021 security patch.

Galaxy Tablets

So far, no Galaxy tablets have been updated to the October 2021 security patch.

Galaxy F and M Series

So far, no Galaxy F or M series devices have been updated to the October 2021 security patch.

