Samsung October 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

As we prepare to see the release of Android 12 this month, Samsung is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For October 2021, several Galaxy smartphones are already seeing Samsung push out updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list.

Samsung October 2021 security update – what’s new

Samsung first started rolling out the October 2021 security update on September 28 to the Galaxy S21 series. The update, so far, seems to have no user-facing changes and weighs in at around 300MB.

On October 4, Samsung confirmed what’s new in its latest security patch. There are 68 privacy/security patches from Google and 32 vulnerabilities patched by Samsung, 24 of which were considered “high-severity.”

Devices with Samsung October 2021 security update

Which devices will be getting the October 2021 security update from Samsung? The company’s list is, as usual, quite long, with over 40 devices qualifying for monthly updates, over 60 for quarterly updates, and over 40 more for biannual updates. For those lesser-updated devices, it’s unclear exactly how many will actually be updated, especially as recent months have seen many of them updated.

This article is being continuously updated as new updates are released. The latest additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

The Galaxy S21 series was the first to pick up the October 2021 update, with Samsung releasing it first in Germany, India, and the Philippines. The update should be available for all three Galaxy S21 variations. Meanwhile, a couple of days later, Samsung also launched the update in South Korea for the Galaxy S20 series. A few days later, around October 4, Samsung had released the update on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in portions of Europe.

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy S20 — G981NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy S20+ — G986NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988NKSU1EUI3 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy S20 FE — G781BXXS4CUI1 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Foldables

Samsung’s foldables were quick to start getting the October 2021 update, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Fold 2 all being updated before the month even started. The updates for all three devices were first released in Korea. A few days later, around October 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 picked up the update in the US.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926NKSU1AUID (Released first in Korea) Available in US — Unlocked: F926U1UES1AUI5

— F926NKSU1AUID (Released first in Korea) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711NKSU2AUIE (Released first in Korea) Available in US — Unlocked: F711U1UES2AUI5

— F711NKSU2AUIE (Released first in Korea) Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916NKSU1DUI4 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Note Series

Arriving in line with the Galaxy S20 series, the October 2021 security update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series was released first in Korea on September 30. Around October 6, Samsung extended the update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in Columbia, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986NKSU1DUI2 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Note 20 — N980NKSU1DUI2 (Released first in Korea)

Galaxy Note 10 — N970FXXS7FUI5 (Released first in Columbia, more)

— N970FXXS7FUI5 (Released first in Columbia, more) Galaxy Note 10+ — N975FXXS7FUI5 (Released first in Columbia, more)

Galaxy A Series

The popular Galaxy A50 turned out to be the first Galaxy A-series device to get the October 2021 patch. The update started rolling out in Colombia, Bolivia, and the Dominican Republic around October 2. On October 4, the update hit the Galaxy A8 (2018).

Galaxy A50 — A505GUBS9CUI3 (Released first in Colombia, more)

Galaxy A8 (2018) — A530FXXSLCUJ1 (Released first in UAE)

Galaxy Tablets

The first tablet from Samsung to pick up the October 2021 security update was the Galaxy Tab Active 3, which saw the update arrive around October 4 in some regions.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 — T575XXU3BUI8 (Released first in UK, Switzerland, more)

Galaxy F and M Series

Released in India, the Galaxy F62 picked up its October 2021 security patch on October 5, with Samsung having delivered the update on the phone’s quarterly update schedule.

Galaxy F62 — E625FDDU2AUI2 (Released in India)

This article was originally published on October 1 and last updated on October 6.

