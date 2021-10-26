Samsung November 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

While Android 12 for Samsung devices look more likely with each passing week, the Korean firm is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For November 2021, a select few Samsung Galaxy smartphones are already seeing the latest updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list.

Sticking with the excellent track record of early security patch releases, the November 2021 update hit the flagship Galaxy S21 series on October 25. The update isn’t exactly “tiny” either at around 225MB in size.

An “official” changelog is not yet available, but this patch will likely include fixes for any data and privacy-related issues while ensuring that exploits are patched up for added on-device safety. Changelogs available to those already downloading the OTA in selected regions do note “new and extended functions” but it’s unclear if that is an issue using rudimentary Google Translate features:

Samsung Galaxy S21 — November 2021 security patch

Devices with the Samsung November 2021 security update

As with just about any and all regular security update lists, Samsung has plenty of handsets to cover and protect. The list of devices eligible for updates includes over 100 Galaxy-branded smartphones with over 40 able to get monthly patches, 60 able to get quarterly updates, and over 40 more eligible for biannual updates.

That doesn’t factor in unscheduled updates for past hardware — something Samsung does offer from time to time. Because of this, it’s unclear what criteria Samsung uses to ensure that all devices are covered.

This article is being continuously updated as new updates are released. The latest additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series





As you would expect, the current top tier flagship Galaxy S Series was the very first to get the November 2021 update. It began hitting devices in Germany from October 26, which is impressive. This update weighs in at around 225MB but is based upon Android 11. That does mean that anyone currently running the recent One UI 4.0 Beta will not be able to get their device updated as of late October.

Samsung Galaxy S21 — G99xBXXS3AUJ7 (Released first in Germany)

(Released first in Germany) Samsung Galaxy S21+ — G99xBXXS3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

(Released first in Germany) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS3AUIF (Released first in Germany)

This article was originally published on October 26.

More Samsung news:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: