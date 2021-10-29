Because of how well-received it was by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 has become a hard phone to buy. Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock to buy Google’s best phones for yourself.
Due to the ongoing chip shortage, combined with “high demand” for the Pixel 6 Pro, some customers’ pre-orders have been delayed, while retailers are having trouble keeping the phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for the Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, it’s all too easy to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from places other than the Google Store.
Where Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are in stock
If you’re shopping for an unlocked phone in the US, other than the Google Store, there are only four authorized retailers where you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are limited to selling only what they can get from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is currently massively outweighing the available supply.
The two retailers to really keep an eye on are Target and Best Buy, as it’s possible that your local store could have Pixel 6 units in stock at the store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to have your order shipped to your local store for pickup – in case shipping to your home isn’t a good option for your situation.
We’ll keep an eye on the inventories of each retailer over the coming weeks and keep you updated on the quickest ways to buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Latest update: As of October 29, 2021, there are only two stores where you can place an order for the Pixel 6, Amazon and Best Buy, with both retailers able to deliver the phones sometime in November. Given that Best Buy seems to still have some Pixel 6 units on hand, where Amazon seems to say they’ll be “in stock soon,” Best Buy is probably the better choice.
Amazon
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships in 2-4 weeks
- Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out
Best Buy
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships within days, local pickup available
- Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out, but local pickup may be available
B&H
- Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)
- Pixel 6 Pro — Coming soon
Google Store
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships late November
- Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out, waitlist available
Target
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships within days
- Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out
Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro from carriers
In the United States, cell carriers have a lot of weight in the smartphone industry. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that many of them can get you the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Better yet, many carriers can offer financing for your new phone that’s bundled in with your cell phone bill.
On the flip side, though, you’ll end up paying more for the smaller Pixel 6 if you buy through AT&T or Verizon, as these carriers are selling the mmWave variants which cost $100 more than unlocked models. Worse, AT&T has been noted to sell all of their Pixel 6 phones for $40 more than any other retailer or carrier, for whatever reason.
Latest update: As of October 29, 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro is still in stock at quite a few carriers, making them the best — and only — way to buy Google’s latest flagship. Of particular note, AT&T is the only carrier to still have the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro ready, while none of the carriers seem to have the Sorta Sunny colorway on-hand.
AT&T
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships in days
- Pixel 6 Pro — In stock, ships in days
Verizon
- Pixel 6 — In stock
- Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in November
T-Mobile/Sprint
- Pixel 6 — In stock, ships in days
- Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in November/December
Cellcom
- Pixel 6 — Unknown availability
Comcast Xfinity
- Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)
- Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)
Spectrum
- Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)
- Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)
US Cellular
- Pixel 6 — Unknown availability
Visible
- Pixel 6 — Unknown availability
- Pixel 6 Pro — Unknown availability
