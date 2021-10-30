Because of how well-received it was by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 has become a hard phone to buy. Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock to buy Google’s best phones for yourself.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, combined with “high demand” for the Pixel 6 Pro, some customers’ pre-orders have been delayed, while retailers are having trouble keeping the phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for the Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, it’s all too easy to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from places other than the Google Store.

Where Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are in stock

If you’re shopping for an unlocked phone in the US, other than the Google Store, there are only four authorized retailers where you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are limited to selling only what they can get from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is currently massively outweighing the available supply.

The two retailers to really keep an eye on are Target and Best Buy, as it’s possible that your local store could have Pixel 6 units in stock at the store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to have your order shipped to your local store for pickup – in case shipping to your home isn’t a good option for your situation.

We’ll keep an eye on the inventories of each retailer over the coming weeks and keep you updated on the quickest ways to buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Latest update: As of October 30, 2021, all five retailers are able to take orders for the smaller Pixel 6, with some shipping sooner than others. With a bit of luck, you may even be able to get same-day pickup from Best Buy. Meanwhile, Amazon is unfortunately your worst bet for the small Pixel 6 at the moment, shipping in either weeks or a few months depending on your preferred color.

Interestingly, the Google Store also seems to occasionally offer more Pixel 6 Pro units, but these go quick and generally won’t ship until mid-January.

Amazon

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships in 2-4 weeks

, ships in 2-4 weeks Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out

Best Buy

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships within days, local pickup available

, ships within days, local pickup available Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out, but local pickup may be available

B&H

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)

(Stormy Black only) Pixel 6 Pro — Coming soon

Google Store

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships late November

, ships late November Pixel 6 Pro — In stock, ships in January

Target

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships within days

, ships within days Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro from carriers

In the United States, cell carriers have a lot of weight in the smartphone industry. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that many of them can get you the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Better yet, many carriers can offer financing for your new phone that’s bundled in with your cell phone bill.

On the flip side, though, you’ll end up paying more for the smaller Pixel 6 if you buy through AT&T or Verizon, as these carriers are selling the mmWave variants which cost $100 more than unlocked models. Worse, AT&T has been noted to sell all of their Pixel 6 phones for $40 more than any other retailer or carrier, for whatever reason.

Latest update: As of October 30, 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro is still in stock at quite a few carriers, making them the best — and only — way to buy Google’s latest flagship. Of particular note, AT&T is the only carrier to still have the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro ready — though now with “Limited stock” — while none of the carriers seem to have the Sorta Sunny colorway on-hand.

AT&T

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships in days

, ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock, ships in days

Verizon

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days

(No Kinda Coral option), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in November

T-Mobile/Sprint

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships in days

, ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in November/December

Cellcom

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Comcast Xfinity

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)

(Stormy Black only) Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)

Spectrum

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)

(Stormy Black only) Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)

US Cellular

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Visible

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Pixel 6 Pro — Unknown availability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: