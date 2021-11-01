Samsung November 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

While Android 12 for Samsung devices look more likely with each passing week, the Korean firm is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For November 2021, a select few Samsung Galaxy smartphones are already seeing the latest updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list.

Sticking with the excellent track record of early security patch releases, the November 2021 update hit the flagship Galaxy S21 series on October 25. The update isn’t exactly “tiny” either at around 225MB in size.

An “official” changelog is not yet available, but this patch will likely include fixes for any data and privacy-related issues while ensuring that exploits are patched up for added on-device safety. Changelogs available to those already downloading the OTA in selected regions do note “new and extended functions” but it’s unclear if that is an issue using rudimentary Google Translate features:

Samsung Galaxy S21 — November 2021 security patch

Devices with the Samsung November 2021 security update

As with just about any and all regular security update lists, Samsung has plenty of handsets to cover and protect. The list of devices eligible for updates includes over 100 Galaxy-branded smartphones with over 40 able to get monthly patches, 60 able to get quarterly updates, and over 40 more eligible for biannual updates.

That doesn’t factor in unscheduled updates for past hardware — something Samsung does offer from time to time. Because of this, it’s unclear what criteria Samsung uses to ensure that all devices are covered.

This article is being continuously updated as new updates are released. The latest additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series





As you would expect, the current top tier flagship Galaxy S Series was the very first to get the November 2021 update. It began hitting devices in Germany from October 26, which is very impressive. This update weighs in at around 225MB but is based upon Android 11. That does mean that anyone currently running the recent One UI 4.0 Beta will not be able to get their device updated as of late October.

Despite being in the shadow of the S21 series, Samsung has now pushed the November 2021 security patch to the former flagship Galaxy S20 series. At this stage, it’s unclear just what the changelog introduces other than the latest patch, but the update began reaching S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra handsets in Germany on October 29.

Samsung Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany)

Samsung Galaxy S21 — G99xBXXS3AUJ7 (Released first in Germany)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ — G99xBXXS3AUIE (Released first in Germany)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS3AUIF (Released first in Germany)

Galaxy A Series





The Galaxy A Series is where buyers will get the best bang for their buck in the entire Samsung smartphone lineup — and updates are yet another area that these devices shine. While the Galaxy A32 is towards the bottom end of our recommendations, it is still a great package. Hot on the heels of the November 2021 security patch heading for Galaxy S21 series handsets, the A32 was updated on October 27. The rollout started in Russian and Ukrainian markets but wider availability is expected over the coming days.

After an initial rollout, the November 2021 security patch is heading out to a wider number of Galaxy A series devices including the A51. Indian device owners are starting to see the update as of November 1 but it’s unclear if other regions are seeing the patch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 — A325FXXU2AUJ4 (Released first in Russia/Ukraine)

Samsung Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUJ4 / A51FODM5EUJ1 / A51FXXU5EUJ4 (Released first in India)

This article was originally published on October 26 and updated on November 1.

Thanks Rahul!

