Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock [Updated]

Because of how well-received it was by reviewers and Android fans, the Pixel 6 has become a hard phone to buy. Here’s where to find the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stock to buy Google’s best phones for yourself.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, combined with “high demand” for the Pixel 6 Pro, some customers’ pre-orders have been delayed, while retailers are having trouble keeping the phones in stock. In particular, the Google Store is currently unable to ship new orders for the Pixel 6 Pro until at least January. Thankfully, it’s all too easy to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from places other than the Google Store.

Where Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro are in stock

If you’re shopping for an unlocked phone in the US, other than the Google Store, there are only four authorized retailers where you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Target. Of course, all four retailers are limited to selling only what they can get from Google, and the demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones is currently massively outweighing the available supply.

The two retailers to really keep an eye on are Target and Best Buy, as it’s possible that your local store could have Pixel 6 units in stock at the store. Similarly, both retailers offer the ability to have your order shipped to your local store for pickup – in case shipping to your home isn’t a good option for your situation.

We’ll keep an eye on the inventories of each retailer over the coming weeks and keep you updated on the quickest ways to buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Latest update: As of November 9, 2021, the Google Store is once again on backorder for the Pixel 6 Pro, but still shipping all three colors within a few weeks. Combined with the 3%/10% store credit offered to Google One members, the Google Store may still be your best bet for getting either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without tying yourself to a carrier.

Beyond that, all five major retailers are able to take orders (or pre-orders, in one case) for the smaller Pixel 6, with some shipping to customers sooner than others. With a bit of luck, you may even be able to get same-day pickup from Best Buy or Target. Amazon is also a solid choice for the smaller Pixel 6 at the moment, as they offer all three colors and even the higher storage options within a few weeks.

Amazon

Pixel 6 — On backorder, ships in 2-4 weeks

Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out

Best Buy

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships within days, local pickup available

, ships within days, local pickup available Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out online, but local pickup of Stormy Black and Sorta Sunny may be available

B&H

Pixel 6 — Coming soon

Pixel 6 Pro — Coming soon

Google Store

Pixel 6 — In stock , ships in days Kinda Coral on backorder, ships in December

, ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in 3-5 weeks

Target

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral), ships within days, local pickup available

(No Kinda Coral), ships within days, local pickup available Pixel 6 Pro — Sold out online, but local pickup of Stormy Black may be available

Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro from carriers

In the United States, cell carriers have a lot of weight in the smartphone industry. As such, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that many of them can get you the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro faster than retailers. Better yet, many carriers can offer financing for your new phone that’s bundled in with your cell phone bill.

On the flip side, though, you’ll end up paying more for the smaller Pixel 6 if you buy through AT&T or Verizon, as these carriers are selling the mmWave variants which cost $100 more than unlocked models. Worse, AT&T has been noted to sell all of their Pixel 6 phones for $40 more than any other retailer or carrier, for whatever reason.

Latest update: As of November 9, 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro is still in stock at quite a few carriers, making them the quickest way to buy Google’s latest high-end flagship. Of particular note, Verizon appears to have the Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pro in stock and ready to ship, while the Cloudy White and Stormy Black are on backorder to December. Meanwhile, AT&T also offers the Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White, albeit with a longer multi-week backorder than the Stormy Black.

Luckily, if you’re trying to get the smaller Pixel 6, just about every carrier you can think of has the phone in stock. It’s just a matter of how picky you are about the color. Currently, T-Mobile and Verizon are the only two carriers offering the Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam. Unfortunately, not a single carrier is currently taking orders for the Kinda Coral Pixel 6.

AT&T

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only), ships in days

(Stormy Black only), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock, ships in days (Cloudy White on backorder)

Verizon

Pixel 6 — In stock (No Kinda Coral option), ships in days

(No Kinda Coral option), ships in days Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Sorta Sunny), other colors on backorder

T-Mobile/Sprint

Pixel 6 — On backorder (No Kinda Coral), ships in late November to mid December

Pixel 6 Pro — On backorder, ships in late November to mid January

Cellcom

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Comcast Xfinity

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)

(Stormy Black only) Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)

Google Fi

Pixel 6 — On backorder, ships in late November to early December

Pixel 6 Pro — Out of stock

Spectrum

Pixel 6 — In stock (Stormy Black only)

(Stormy Black only) Pixel 6 Pro — In stock (Stormy Black only)

US Cellular

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Visible

Pixel 6 — Unknown availability

Pixel 6 Pro — Unknown availability

