Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.

What’s new in Android 12 on Samsung Galaxy devices?

Android 12 is one of the platform’s biggest updates ever on a visual level, but most of those design changes are completely exclusive to Google Pixel devices. However, Samsung has brought some changes to the device in One UI 4.0.

Like Pixels, Android 12 on Samsung devices forces all widgets to have rounded corners and also adopts a new design language for some of those widgets. Some of Samsung’s stock apps have been updated with a new design language, too, and Android 12’s Dynamic Color feature works like a charm. The feature can pull colors from your wallpaper and apply them to system accents and many apps.

There are also numerous privacy enhancements in Android 12, with new indicators that visibly show when the microphone or camera are in use, even if it’s in the background. Users can choose to give apps only an approximate location instead of a precise one, and there’s a Privacy Dashboard in the Settings to easily show which apps are using sensitive permissions.

Samsung devices confirmed to get Android 12

What devices will get Android 12? The list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets that will eventually be updated is quite long, and generally speaking includes every device released within the past two years, and flagships going even further back. As of today, November 15, though, Samsung has confirmed around two dozen devices that will get the update. The list includes:

Galaxy S:

Galaxy S20 — Available now

Galaxy S21+ — Available now

Galaxy S21 Ultra — Available now

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note:

Galaxy Note 20 — Available in beta

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — Available in beta

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Foldables:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Available in beta

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Available in beta

Galaxy A:

Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy Tab:

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

We suspect that Samsung’s official list provided today is incomplete, as clear candidates for the update such as Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and Flip 5G are nowhere to be found. We’ve reached out to Samsung for clarification on these devices, but we’re confident these omissions were not intentional.

