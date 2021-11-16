Samsung November 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

While Android 12 for Samsung devices look more likely with each passing week, the Korean firm is rolling on with its consistent monthly security patches. For November 2021, a select few Samsung Galaxy smartphones are already seeing the latest updates. Here’s the full, continuously updated list.

Sticking with the excellent track record of early security patch releases, the November 2021 update hit the flagship Galaxy S21 series on October 25. The update isn’t exactly “tiny” either at around 225MB in size.

The monthly Samsung Security Maintenance Release (SMR) report notes that the November patch includes fixes for over a dozen common on-device vulnerabilities. These include a number of fixes from Google including three “critical” vulnerabilities, 20 “high-risk” vulnerabilities, and two “moderate-risk” vulnerabilities.

Alongside Google’s suggested patches, this latest update addresses a number of issues specific to Galaxy handsets across the globe. Samsung provides fixes for 13 on-device vulnerabilities including one “high-risk”, one “critical” and two “moderate-risk” vulnerabilities found on Galaxy phones and tablets according to SamMobile.

Changelogs available to those already downloading the OTA in selected regions do note “new and extended functions” but it’s unclear if that is an issue using rudimentary Google Translate features:

Samsung Galaxy S21 — November 2021 security patch

Devices with the Samsung November 2021 security update

As with just about any and all regular security update lists, Samsung has plenty of handsets to cover and protect. The list of devices eligible for updates includes over 100 Galaxy-branded smartphones with over 40 able to get monthly patches, 60 able to get quarterly updates, and over 40 more eligible for biannual updates.

That doesn’t factor in unscheduled updates for past hardware — something Samsung does offer from time to time. Because of this, it’s unclear what criteria Samsung uses to ensure that all devices are covered.

This article is being continuously updated as new updates are released. The latest additions are marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series





As you would expect, the current top tier flagship Galaxy S Series was the very first to get the November 2021 update. It began hitting devices in Germany from October 26, which is very impressive. This update weighs in at around 225MB but is based upon Android 11. That does mean that anyone currently running the recent One UI 4.0 Beta will not be able to get their device updated as of late October.

Since the initial rollout, the stable Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 is now starting to arrive on Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra handsets across the globe. This update also includes the November 2021 security patch. This means that if your region was not initially eligible or you had not yet seen the latest patch, you should be able to get updated from today.

The One UI 4.0 update includes a number of tweaks and tuning with some elements of the Material You and Dynamic Color overhaul seen on Google Pixel hardware. It does, however, make less of a difference to Samsung smartphones with modest changes and overall familiar aesthetic.

Despite being in the shadow of the S21 series, Samsung has now pushed the November 2021 security patch to the former flagship Galaxy S20 series. At this stage, it’s unclear just what the changelog introduces other than the latest patch, but the update began reaching S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra handsets in Germany on October 29.

For those in the US, it hasn’t taken long for the November patch to come to Qualcomm-powered Galaxy S20 devices. The rollout began on November 5 for those with carrier-locked devices on AT&T, Comcast, C-Spire, and Sprint’s networks. A wider carrier expansion commenced from November 8 with almost all major networks in the United States pushing the November patch to Galaxy S20 series handsets.

While not available in some regions, the 4G-only Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 FE 4G (SM-G780G) started to see the latest security update as of November 4 with a number of general bug fixes and enhancements in tow. This update expanded to more regions including Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Caucasus countries, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan from November 10.

Shortly afterwards, the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Galaxy S20 FE 5G started to see the November 2021 security patch from November 7. It has started to rollout to unlocked devices across the globe including the United States.

The first wave of Qualcomm-powered Galaxy S21 devices saw the patch heading out on November 2. This update began heading out to those with carrier-locked devices on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, C-Spire, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s networks.

As of November 1, the former flagship Galaxy S10 series — which includes the S10e, S10+ and S10 5G — started to see the very latest security patch in Samsung’s home market of South Korea. The patch does not detail any new features functions but does include the November 2021 security patch and should spread wider over the coming weeks.

Although more closely aligned with the Note 10 series, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was the last of the former flagship smartphone lineup to receive the very latest November 2021 security update on November 16. Appearing first in Spain, the rollout is expected to increase over the coming days.

Although not technically part of the regular monthly update plan, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is receiving one of their quarterly updates as of November 2. The November patch is already appearing on devices in vast portions of mainland Europe including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Baltic region, the Nordic region, and the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S9 — G96xFXXSHFUJ2 (Released first in Europe)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ — G96xFXXSHFUJ2 (Released first in Europe)

Samsung Galaxy S10e — G97xNKSS7FUJ2 (Released first in South Korea)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ — G97xNKSS7FUJ2 (Released first in South Korea)

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G — G97xNKSS7FUJ2 (Released first in South Korea)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite — G770FXXS6EUK1 (Released first in Spain)

(Released first in Spain) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G — G780GXXU3AUJ2 / G780FXXS7CUI5 (Released first in Australia and the Philippines)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G781USQS6DUJ4 (Released first in the United States) Available in US: Unlocked

Samsung Galaxy S20 — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G98xU1UES2DUJ7 / G98xUSQS2DUJ7 (AT&T, Comcast, C-Spire, and Sprint)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G98xU1UES2DUJ7 / G98xUSQS2DUJ7 (AT&T, Comcast, C-Spire, and Sprint)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — G98xxXXSCDUJ5 (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G98xU1UES2DUJ7 / G98xUSQS2DUJ7 (AT&T, Comcast, C-Spire, and Sprint)

Samsung Galaxy S21 — G99xBXXS3AUJ7 (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G99xU1UES4AUJ7 (AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, C-Spire, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ — G99xBXXS3AUIE (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G99xU1UES4AUJ7 (AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, C-Spire, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — G99xBXXS3AUIF (Released first in Germany) Available in US: G99xU1UES4AUJ7 (AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, C-Spire, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon)



Galaxy Note Series





Despite a lack of new hardware in 2021, the Galaxy Note series has a rabid fanbase that will be very happy to hear that the last device in the lineage is still receiving updates. We may eventually see a reboot of the Note series under the “Fold” banner but until then, the Note 20 series is all that remains. The good news is that the November 2021 security patch is now beginning to roll out to Exynos devices in the UK.

As of November 4, the US version of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is now getting the November 2021 security update on a number of carriers including AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, Verizon, plus many more.

The Galaxy Note 9 is set to lose support in the coming months but until then, the November 2021 security update is now rolling out as part of Samsung’s quarterly schedule. The patch is already hitting South Korean handsets as of November 5 but will seed out more widely very soon.

Almost a forgotten Note series device, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now getting updated with the very latest security patch. Given how little fanfare surrounded the original launch, we’re not sure just how many Note 10 Lite users are out there in the wild but the update has been spotted rolling out in France as of November 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — N960NKSU3FUJ2 (Released first in South Korea)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXS8EUJ3 (Released first in France)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 — N98xxXXS3DUJ6 (Released first in the United Kingdom) Available in US: N98xU1UES2DUJ7 (AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Sprint, Tracfone, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N98xxXXS3DUJ6 (Released first in the United Kingdom) Available in US: N98xU1UES2DUJ7 (AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Sprint, Tracfone, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile)



Galaxy Z Fold Series

Some people may still consider the Galaxy S series has the “flagship” devices in the Samsung lineup but the truth is that it’s the Z Fold series. To that end, the highest-end smartphone from Samsung was a little late at getting the November 2021 security update on November 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Fold series device to be updated this month in some central European markets. However, the Korean version was also updated but comes with a slightly different firmware version in Asian regions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was the second such Z Fold series handset to get updated with the very latest November 2021 security patch beginning to rollout from November 4 within a number of regions including Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic region, the Netherlands, the Nordic region, the UK, and Ukraine.

Rounding out the small but immensely important Galaxy Z Fold lineup is the original Galaxy Fold 5G, which has now been updated with the latest security patch as of November 10. This update dropped alongside the Z Flip 5G patch in vast swathes of Europe including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK:

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXS6FUJB (Released first in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 — F916BXXS2EUJ1 (First released in Europe, Central Asia)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926BXXS1AUJB (First released in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia) / F926NKSU1AUJ7 (First released in South Korea)

Galaxy Z Flip Series

In the Samsung smartphone family, the Z Flip series is the latest and greatest. As you’d expect, the November 2021 security update is now rolling out for eligible Galaxy Z Flip 3 handsets in a massive portion of the planet including the Middle East, North Africa, Central and East Asia and Eastern Europe.

The November 2021 security patch began rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G in vast portions of Europe from November 10 but it’s worth noting that this model is different from the 4G-only Galaxy Z Flip. It is highly likely that the update will come to the original Galaxy Flip over the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G — F707BXXS5EUJ2 (Released first in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711BXXS2AUJB / F711NKSU2AUJ7 (Released first in South Korea)

Galaxy A Series





The Galaxy A Series is where buyers will get the best bang for their buck in the entire Samsung smartphone lineup — and updates are yet another area that these devices shine. While the Galaxy A32 is towards the bottom end of our recommendations, it is still a great package. Hot on the heels of the November 2021 security patch heading for Galaxy S21 series handsets, the A32 was updated on October 27.

The rollout started in Russian and Ukrainian markets but wider availability for the 5G variant was spotted rolling out from November 2 in the Philippines. As a distinct device, the Galaxy A32 5G comes with a different build number and a wider rollout is expected over the coming days in more eligible regions.

After an initial rollout, the November 2021 security patch is heading out to a wider number of Galaxy A series devices including the A51. Indian device owners are starting to see the update as of November 1 but it’s unclear if other regions are seeing the patch. Another affordable Samsung Galaxy A series device in the form of the A41 was updated with the latest patch on November 5 in Russia:

Samsung Galaxy A32 — A325FXXU2AUJ4 (Released first in Russia/Ukraine)

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G — A326BXXU4AUJ6 (Released first in the Philippines)

Samsung Galaxy A41 — A415FXXU1CUJ3 (Released first in Russia)

Samsung Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUJ4 / A51FODM5EUJ1 / A51FXXU5EUJ4 (Released first in India)

This article was originally published on October 26 and updated on November 16.

