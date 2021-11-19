Google TV integrates with over 30 streaming services and apps, here’s the full list [U]

Perhaps the most useful thing about the new Google TV platform is the ability to aggregate and organize content from a variety of different sources. Which ones, though? Here’s a full list of streaming services and apps that Google TV supports.

Of course, Google can pull content from its own services such as YouTube TV and also Google TV (formerly Play Movies). Beyond that, however, are quite a few third-party services. Major players like Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max are included, and NBC’s Peacock. The full list of services and apps supported by Google TV in the United States can be found below.

Google TV streaming services and apps — USA

ABC

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

Apple TV+

A&E

Comedy Central

Crackle

Crunchyroll/Funimation

DC Universe

Disney NOW

Disney+

Epix Now

Fox Now

FuboTV

Google Play Movies (now Google TV)

Hulu

HBO Go

HBO Max

History

Kocowa Lifetime

MTV

NBC

Pantaya

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

Peacock

Philo

Pluto TV

Showtime

Showtime Anytime

Sling TV

Starz

TBS

The CW

TNT

Tubi TV

Viki/Rakuten

VH1

YouTube

YouTube TV

This list of supported streaming services will likely expand over time, so we’ll keep an eye out for changes on Google TV and update this article accordingly.

Update 11/15: Recently, Google TV added support for the streaming service Pantaya, which offers a large number of Spanish-language service. This came not long after Google improved Spanish-language support on Google TV.

Prior to that addition, the platform added deeper integration with Philo, Crunchyroll, Kocowa, and others.





The list above has also been updated to include Apple TV+, which was previous omitted by mistake.

Apps that support Google TV’s Live tab

Some services, too, can integrate with the “Live” tab on the Google TV homescreen. Currently, though, there are only three apps that support this functionality.

YouTube TV

Sling TV

Philo

Why isn’t Netflix on Google TV?

Netflix is a bit of an outlier on Google TV. The biggest streaming service in the world, unfortunately, doesn’t play nice with the platform. You can see Netflix content using Google TV’s directory lookup feature, but Netflix blocks its original content from being used in the watchlist feature. Netflix ripped this support from the platform in late 2020, including support for account linking. That means that Google TV won’t offer any recommendations for Netflix content. However, we have seen Netflix run ads on Google TV in recent months.

The stalemate on Netflix and Google TV support has been ongoing for roughly a year at this point, and shows no signs of getting better.

Regional Google TV apps

Our list above shows apps that are supported in the United States, but Google TV supports service in more regions, too. Below, we have a list of apps that are fully supported in various other regions. Keep in mind, though, that as we are based in the US, this section may not be complete. We’re working on it!

Australia

Stan

France

Molotov.tv

France.tv

myCanal

Salto

United Kingdom

BBC

BT Sport

ITV Hub

My5

If you live in Austria, France, Germany, Japan, or Switzerland and have access to Google TV, please contact us so we can better fill out this list!

Where is the Play Movies app and the Play Store on Google TV?

The Google Play Movies & TV app that this new platform replaces had a similar function to Google TV by finding content on a variety of different services, but it wasn’t very widely used. By integrating with your account-wide Google watchlist and being placed directly on your TV, Google TV has a much better chance to support this function.

Meanwhile, the Play Store also doesn’t show up as an app on Google TV either. The only easy way to open it is to ask Assistant to “open the Play Store.”

