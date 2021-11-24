Best Chromebook Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy models $150 off, more from $180

This is the place to find all of this year’s best Black Friday Chromebook deals. Black Friday week has officially kicked off, and we are already tracking big-time price drops on Android gear as well as some of the best prices yet on Chromebooks from Samsung, with more coming down the pipeline every day. We are expecting to see (and already have seen) some all-time low pricing on many of the latest and greatest from the Chromebook space, and you’ll find everything listed below throughout this week and into the weekend. Head below for the best Black Friday Chromebook deals the 9to5Toys team is clocking.

Inbound and now live Black Chromebook deals:

As you likely expect, the Chromebook offers will be flying left, right, and center this year for Black Friday, and we are already starting to see holiday pricing on models from Samsung. You can expect to see some of the more affordable offerings from Lenovo alongside even more as we push closer towards Thanksgiving and Black Friday later this week. This post will be updated with all of the most notable price drops as they happen, and be sure to follow 9to5Toys on Twitter for up-to-the-minute price drops.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to all-time low pricing

If you’re fast, you’ll be able to capitalize on the now live Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Black Friday pricing at $50 off the going rate, starting from $399 on the base model and up to $151 off the 128GB configuration. Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports.

Those offers also join a couple other notable price drops on Samsung models as well:

Updating…

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: