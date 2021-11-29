Dynalink AX3600: Google Assistant compatible Wi-Fi 6 router [Video]

The wild world of smart home tech includes all manner of devices from vacuums to air fryers but you can even control your router all with your voice. A prime example is that of the Dynalink AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router which is one of the cheapest such networking devices on the market today. Regular $129, you can currently get the AX3600 for $99 for a limited time at Walmart and Amazon for the holidays.

Easy setup and device management

Designed to be at the heart of your home, Dynalink has made things easy with a dedicated mobile app to streamline the connection and setup process. Thanks to the integration with popular smart assistants you can even tie the Dynalink AX3600 router directly to your Google Home account and enable some basic voice controls that allow you to activate or deactivate a dedicated Guest Network using just your voice.





If you ever need to make changes to your home network, you can set up and manage devices directly from your smartphone. This makes the Dynalink AX3600 router a great option even for those not normally confident when setting up and managing home networking equipment.

Wi-Fi 6 is fast becoming the standard and the Dynalink AX3600 ensures solid connections and the best speeds with your existing and upcoming tech. With 4K video streaming increasing year-over-year, video calling becoming more commonplace your tired old router won’t be able to keep up.

Wide coverage and enhanced controls





The Dynalink AX3600 base station has a wide 4,800 square foot coverage range making the router a great option for all types of property. Add in the ability to connect up to 200 devices concurrently with 3.6Gbps – 1.2Gbps via the 2.4GHz band and 2.4Gbps via the 5GHz band – max data Wi-Fi speeds and this all adds up to the perfect package for even the most online of families.

Enhanced parental controls and profile creation mean that you can ensure that family members stay safe online. These controls allow you to set access time periods and block sites or even prioritize specific traffic such as gaming consoles or smart TV hardware using the enhanced QoS priority settings — ensuring that streaming, gaming and general performance is smooth and consistent at all times of the day.

This router even supports the latest WP3 security protocol, which offers stronger encryption and, therefore, protection from outside threats to your internal Wi-Fi network.

Sleek form factor

A home router doesn’t need to be ugly and bulky and the Dynalink AX3600 proves that courtesy of a sleek shape and solid construction. This means that it looks good without large antennas and unsightly extras, something that many people find important even for an essential home connectivity tool.

Important on-device ports are not lost just because the Dynalink AX3600 router looks good. You’ve got access to a 1×2.5Gbps WAN port, 4x1Gbps LAN ports, and a USB 3.0 port at the rear. The WPS button is easy to access here too for quickly adding devices to your secure network.

Excellent pricing

The Dynalink AX3600 router is one of the most feature-rich Wi-Fi 6 networking kits you can buy and the perfect way to boost performance in your home. Regular $129, you can currently get the AX3600 for $99 for a limited time at Walmart and Amazon.

