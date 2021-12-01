Here’s every smartphone confirmed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

After Qualcomm announced and detailed the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it didn’t take long for Android OEMs to confirm that they will slap the latest and greatest CPU in their smartphones. Here’s what you need to know.

Designed to be the go-to flagship smartphone chip over the next 12 months, it should come as no surprise that a host of manufacturers have jumped at the chance to tell everyone that they’ll utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in their hardware.

While we can speculate about upcoming devices, even though Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer appeared on stage at the keynote, the future for Pixel is Tensor across the board. The rest of the Android smartphone industry is still going to be adopting Qualcomm’s chips for the foreseeable future. A few vendors are trying to claim they will be the “first” to market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone, but what matters more is just what devices we’ll see with it inside. Here’s the confirmed list so far:

Every upcoming device confirmed coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Realme GT 2 Pro renders

Xiaomi 12 series

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi was the first third-party vendor to confirm that they will be using the latest chip during Qualcomm’s live-streamed keynote/unveiling. Last year the Xiaomi Mi 11 series was first to ship with the Snapdragon 888 series. This time around “Mi” has been dropped and Xiaomi hope that they can beat other players to the market with the Xiaomi 12 series.

Motorola Edge

Another big player in the Android space to confirm during Qualcomm’s keynote was Motorola. We even have a proposed release date, as the Motorola Edge is set for a December 9 launch. It’s highly likely that this will be a China-only launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones for western markets coming shortly afterward.

Realme GT 2 Pro

This recently leaked device looks like it will resemble the Nexus 6P with the protruding camera visor and soft metal curved backplate. It’s a follow-up to the impressive Realme GT, which was released in selected markets earlier this year.

According to the rumors and renders, we’ll see a flat 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it is set to be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Oppo Find X4

Oppo has been steadily creating impressive Android devices in recent years and the revisioned and reimaging Find X series is one such example. The current generation is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and Oppo has now confirmed that the Find X4 will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as you’d expect.

Smartphones expected to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1





Not all Android OEMs have publicly confirmed that they will be utilizing the latest Qualcomm chip in their upcoming flagship devices, though. However, given previous usage in devices, it would be foolish not to expect Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones from the following vendors:

OnePlus 10 series

Given OnePlus’ track record of Qualcomm chipset usage and the closer ties with Oppo, it is highly likely that the OnePlus 10 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Rumors suggest the same with the OnePlus 10 Pro, an obvious candidate for Android’s highest-end processor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

While the rest of the world will likely see an internally developed Exynos processor, those in North American markets will undoubtedly get a Galaxy S22 with a Qualcomm chip. This divergence could mean that US buyers get the most powerful Samsung flagship yet again.

